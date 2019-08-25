‘Paint Night’ to help LWHS wrestling

KINGMAN – Paint the night away and help the Lee Williams High School wrestling team during a paint night at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale Street hosted by the Sisters Gallery.



Attendees will have the opportunity to take home a painting of a campfire scene. The event is 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Tickets are $30 and to purchase them visit, https://bit.ly/2U3jZj8.

Information provided by Sisters Gallery