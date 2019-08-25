Review: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ is unoriginal, but action-packed

In the third installation of The Fugitive, Mike Banning is back to protect everyone's favorite POTUS, Morgan Freeman. Director Ric Roman Waugh, who was stunt double to Mel Gibson in "Lethal Weapon," takes command of the best film in the franchise. The beauty of "Angel Has Fallen" is Waugh's realistic political relevance, limited but focused dialogue and glorious, full-frontal action that leaves the audience covered in imaginary debris.

Handpicked by POTUS to be the director of the Secret Service, Banning has a crappy welcome when a drone strike leaves the president in a coma and his protection team dead. Lazily exploiting the Russian collusion investigation and loosely tacking on controversies from the last two White House administrations, Banning is believed to have extorted $10 million, killed his team and led the assassination attack on the president in coordination with The Russians. Banning goes on the run to stop a war against Russia and clear his name. Oh, and he's an opioid addict with PTSD after being blown up, shot repeatedly, strangled and thrown out of buildings in the previous films.

Read more about Waugh's vision here: https://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/nation/angel-has-fallen-movie-ric-roman-waugh-interview

Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte is a gem as Banning's father, a veteran who has created a formidable prepper fortress in the highlands of West Virginia. Action fans will receive an eyeful when he unearths the best defense system in cinematic history.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Fans of Lady Jada will be thrilled to see the petite powerhouse barking orders as a FBI agent who is holding Banning guilty until proven innocent. Her intensity creates validity for the overused plot.

Morgan Freeman

Freeman exudes on-screen leadership and proves infallible in any performance.

Gerald Butler

Fans of Butler will not be disappointed by his smooth machismo, agility and straight-forward adherence to the material. He's also a family man in this rendition: Swoon.

Cinematography/Plot

This plot has been overdone several thousand times but the dexterous and spry cinematography, mature acting and brilliantly choreographed explosions during the drone strike and "West Virginia Ain't Fallen" scenes create an entertaining backdrop to everything we've seen before.

It lacks the psychological acrobatics of Creighton or Clancy but the plot is simple and easy to follow. This may be a break for those who just want to bask in a chock-fulla action and leave espionage manuals with excessive characters on the shelf.

Disbelief

Every action fan knows they will have to suspend their disbelief at some point in a film.

This film demands it from start to finish especially if you're in law enforcement, a veteran, firearms expert or hospital administration.

A .50 caliber hit to the shoulder leaves Banning upright, a hospital undergoes a much unwanted renovation and the physics of forest fires are ignored. Action fans will chuckle but the next adrenaline wave will gear-up before you can finish analyzing the impossibilities.

Action Fans: 4 out of 5 Drones

Thriller Fans: 3 out of 5 Fallen Angels

Plot Originalists: 2 out of 5 Sitting Ducks