Second bridge; Lake Havasu City seeks support from Arizona State Parks

Conversations about a second bridge spanning the Bridgewater Channel have been circulating for decades. But the London Bridge will remain lonely — for now.

“The City is not considering a second bridge at this time. Funding has not been identified and it is not in the City’s existing long-range plans,” City Manager Jess Knudson said.

According to emails obtained by Today’s News-Herald, Lake Havasu City and Arizona State Parks and Trails are working on a memorandum of understanding for a potential second bridge. An MOU is not legally binding but is considered to be a serious declaration of partnership and outlines an agreement that two or more parties have reached.

“The agreement with Arizona State Parks would provide the City with the option in future years,” Knudson said.

According to an email sent to Mayor Cal Sheehy by Darla Cook, deputy director of State Parks, the initial MOU draft rests with the Attorney General’s office, awaiting review as of July 19.

“We don’t have any updates on the status of the MOU, but we are not concerned since it is not a pressing matter,” Knudson said, adding, “We greatly appreciate our partnership with Arizona State Parks.”

Over 10 years ago, Havasu issued about $3.7 million debt in order to purchase property from the Arizona State Land Department on the Island where the second bridge would eventually be built.

“Eventually the second bridge needs to be built,” former Mayor Mark Nexsen said, according to previous reporting. “There’s more commercial and residential activity occurring on the Island, meaning more traffic.”

The cost of building a second bridge has been estimated to be somewhere between $15 million and $20 million.