73rd Annual Mohave County Fair

September 12-15

Thursday 9/12 10am-10pm

Friday 9/13 10am- 11pm

Saturday 9/14 10am-11pm

Sunday 9/15 10am-6pm

Adults- $10

Children 5-12 years- $5

Seniors/Vets/ 1st responders- $7

Children under 5- FREE

Enter to win one of 5 sets of Family Four Packs of ride tickets to the Mohave County Fair. The Fair runs Sept 12 to Sept 15, 2019 at the Mohave County Fair Grounds. There are events, food and rides for the entire family!

Use this link and enter now for your chance to win!