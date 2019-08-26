73rd Annual Mohave County Fair
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 3:45 p.m.
September 12-15
Thursday 9/12 10am-10pm
Friday 9/13 10am- 11pm
Saturday 9/14 10am-11pm
Sunday 9/15 10am-6pm
Adults- $10
Children 5-12 years- $5
Seniors/Vets/ 1st responders- $7
Children under 5- FREE
Enter to win one of 5 sets of Family Four Packs of ride tickets to the Mohave County Fair. The Fair runs Sept 12 to Sept 15, 2019 at the Mohave County Fair Grounds. There are events, food and rides for the entire family!
Use this link and enter now for your chance to win!
