OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889
Kingmanites saw locals, major leaguers play in their own backyard during the 1900s

Kingman Baseball Club apparently at Jerome’s Clark Field for a game on Sept. 18, 1923. Members of the Kingman Club included Tom Devine, manager, Abe Bale, Stanley George, LeRoy Robinson and R. L. McMillan, captain. (Mohave Museum of History and Arts)

Kingman Baseball Club apparently at Jerome’s Clark Field for a game on Sept. 18, 1923. Members of the Kingman Club included Tom Devine, manager, Abe Bale, Stanley George, LeRoy Robinson and R. L. McMillan, captain. (Mohave Museum of History and Arts)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 7:27 p.m.

All it takes is a bat, a ball, gloves, a field and 18 players.

America’s pastime has been around for about 150 years, and Kingman has hosted this sport for nearly 130 years. Baseball in Kingman in its early days saw a lot of wins and historical moments.

Since 1889 the talk of balls, bats and ballparks have filled the streets of Kingman. Community members would gather around the City Ballpark, where Locomotive Park now sits.

The June 22, 1889 issue of the Mohave County Miner shows the earliest signs of the game. The Kingman team was scheduled to play the team from Peach Springs at 4 p.m. for a Fourth of July celebration in Kingman.

“The game was with the visitors from the start, and the score stood 20 to 4 in favor of the Peach Springs club,” the Mohave County Miner wrote July 6, 1889.

In another Fourth of July celebration in 1901, the Kingman nine had the opportunity to play the Needles nine. Kingman made a comeback from their loss at the last celebration and won the game 25-6.

photo

Kingman Town Baseball Team 1920: Front Row: Ray Robinson, Earl Armstrong, Louis Knorr, Howard Smith, Harry Price, May and Patterson. Back Row: Stanley George, Bill Harris, Tommy Hays, Curly Fennel, Abe Bale, Lorain McMillian and Hammerslan. (Mohave Museum of History and Arts)

The Kingman community didn’t only see local teams play one another but saw teams from the major leagues.

The Mohave County Miner wrote on Feb. 17, 1917 that the Chloride team was making arrangements to play a game with the Chicago Cubs as the team made a stop in Kingman on its way to the east.

The Kingman nine manager, Ray Robinson, also made arrangements for the Kingman team to play the Cubs.

The Kingman nine went up against the Cubs in 1917.

“Probably the greatest sporting event in the history of Mohave County will be staged in Kingman on Monday, March 26,” the Mohave County Miner wrote March 17, 1917.

It was so major that businesses closed early so their employees could watch history being made.

Community members from Oatman, Chloride, Goldroad, Mineral Park and Golconda attended.

The big day arrived and the Cubs won 22-4, as the Kingman nine “started off as winners but stopped too soon.”

Nearly 1,500 people witnessed the game and left satisfied. The ballpark was packed with cars and the Chloride-Kingman band played during the game.

One of the players that scored during the game was Thomas Oliver “Abie” Bale. Bale was instrumental when it came to maintaining relationships with the Mohave County Semi-Pro League, which was composed of teams from Chloride, Oatman, Goldroad, Valentine and Kingman.

This wasn’t the last time the Cubs batted in Kingman. Ten years later, George “Boots” Grantham, a Kingmanite, arranged for the Pittsburg Pirates and the Cubs to play an exhibition game here.

The Cubs won 17-3 on April 1, 1924.

The game was at the City Ballpark. Grantham played for the Cubs in 1922, the Pirates from 1924-1931, Cincinnati Reds from 1932-1933 and finished his career with the New York Giants in 1934.

Kingmanites had another opportunity to watch a major league team. In Jan. 27, 1917 the Mohave County Miner wrote that members of a Kingman team were trying to get the Chicago White Sox to stop during their return to the east. In order for the team to stop it required $100, which today is about $2,000.

“The people of the town should help the boys to raise the amount,” the Mohave County Miner wrote.

Players put everything they had into the sport, and sometimes sustained injuries.

In 1894, many Kingman players were reportedly on crutches or had their arms in slings after two rough games.

“It has been suggested that a doctor be taken out in case someone has a limb broken or dislocates his jaw kicking at the umpire,” the Mohave County Miner wrote on March 17, 1894.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

No fooling: Cubs, Pirates played in Kingman April 1, 1924
Arrieta tops D-backs 7-2; Cubs reopen 1-game NL Central lead
Huerta headed to Yavapai
Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for NL Central title
All-Star Game pilgrimage a must

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News