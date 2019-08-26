Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889

All it takes is a bat, a ball, gloves, a field and 18 players.

America’s pastime has been around for about 150 years, and Kingman has hosted this sport for nearly 130 years. Baseball in Kingman in its early days saw a lot of wins and historical moments.

Since 1889 the talk of balls, bats and ballparks have filled the streets of Kingman. Community members would gather around the City Ballpark, where Locomotive Park now sits.

The June 22, 1889 issue of the Mohave County Miner shows the earliest signs of the game. The Kingman team was scheduled to play the team from Peach Springs at 4 p.m. for a Fourth of July celebration in Kingman.

“The game was with the visitors from the start, and the score stood 20 to 4 in favor of the Peach Springs club,” the Mohave County Miner wrote July 6, 1889.

In another Fourth of July celebration in 1901, the Kingman nine had the opportunity to play the Needles nine. Kingman made a comeback from their loss at the last celebration and won the game 25-6.

The Kingman community didn’t only see local teams play one another but saw teams from the major leagues.

The Mohave County Miner wrote on Feb. 17, 1917 that the Chloride team was making arrangements to play a game with the Chicago Cubs as the team made a stop in Kingman on its way to the east.

The Kingman nine manager, Ray Robinson, also made arrangements for the Kingman team to play the Cubs.

The Kingman nine went up against the Cubs in 1917.

“Probably the greatest sporting event in the history of Mohave County will be staged in Kingman on Monday, March 26,” the Mohave County Miner wrote March 17, 1917.

It was so major that businesses closed early so their employees could watch history being made.

Community members from Oatman, Chloride, Goldroad, Mineral Park and Golconda attended.

The big day arrived and the Cubs won 22-4, as the Kingman nine “started off as winners but stopped too soon.”

Nearly 1,500 people witnessed the game and left satisfied. The ballpark was packed with cars and the Chloride-Kingman band played during the game.

One of the players that scored during the game was Thomas Oliver “Abie” Bale. Bale was instrumental when it came to maintaining relationships with the Mohave County Semi-Pro League, which was composed of teams from Chloride, Oatman, Goldroad, Valentine and Kingman.

This wasn’t the last time the Cubs batted in Kingman. Ten years later, George “Boots” Grantham, a Kingmanite, arranged for the Pittsburg Pirates and the Cubs to play an exhibition game here.

The Cubs won 17-3 on April 1, 1924.

The game was at the City Ballpark. Grantham played for the Cubs in 1922, the Pirates from 1924-1931, Cincinnati Reds from 1932-1933 and finished his career with the New York Giants in 1934.

Kingmanites had another opportunity to watch a major league team. In Jan. 27, 1917 the Mohave County Miner wrote that members of a Kingman team were trying to get the Chicago White Sox to stop during their return to the east. In order for the team to stop it required $100, which today is about $2,000.

“The people of the town should help the boys to raise the amount,” the Mohave County Miner wrote.

Players put everything they had into the sport, and sometimes sustained injuries.

In 1894, many Kingman players were reportedly on crutches or had their arms in slings after two rough games.

“It has been suggested that a doctor be taken out in case someone has a limb broken or dislocates his jaw kicking at the umpire,” the Mohave County Miner wrote on March 17, 1894.