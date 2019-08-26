City parks commission to receive updates on projects

KINGMAN – Reports on numerous projects such as Sunbelt Park and the Walleck Ranch Dog Park will be heard at the Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.



Golfers and park goers who haven’t been introduced to Parks Superintendent Jerry Sipe and Golf Course Superintendent Patrick Friend can become acquainted with them at the meeting.

Following the introductions noted above, in addition to introductions of liaison Councilwoman SueAnn Mello Keener and Commissioner Roger Jacks, commissioners will hear numerous reports. Those will be regarding recreation, park maintenance and activities at the golf course.

One report will see information about field lighting at Centennial Park, White Cliffs Trail, the Sunbelt Park Master Plan, Firefighters Park playground and the Walleck Ranch Dog Park.

The commission will also receive an update on the disc golf trial run held Aug. 10. Moving onto new business, commissioners will discuss best practice policies for naming and renaming City facilities, and naming the dog park at Walleck Ranch. The meeting will close with a discussion on rules at the splash pad.

Information provided by the City of Kingman