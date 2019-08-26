Column | Fishing with friends from Iowa was a fun time

Having the opportunity to meet with friends you haven’t seen in a while is always a good thing. And to have the opportunity to take them fishing on Lake Mead is just a bonus.

Last year, I had the opportunity to meet a young man, Isaac Mussmann, and his father Eric on a special deer hunt through the Arizona Hunt Of A Lifetime organization.

This group offers hunts to young people who have a serious or life-threatening illness, who want to go hunting or fishing or anything they want in the great outdoors.

Isaac, who lives in Iowa, had the opportunity to go on a deer hunt in Unit 13A. I had the pleasure to outfit and guide on Isaac’s hunt, and we had a great time!

Isaac, who had never hunted in his life, was able to take a really nice buck on the fourth day of his hunt. And he ended up using a rifle I had built for Page McDonald to take his first buck!

But it wasn’t just me that made Isaac’s hunt successful. St. George resident Dan Driggs – a good friend of mine – along with guide and 13A landowner Larry Bundy, were also a huge help as was McDonald, who made up all the food for the hunt.

I had been in contact with the Mussmann family since last year and told Isaac about my fishing operation on Lake Mead. I invited him and his family to come out and go fishing with us.

I wanted them to come out in June or July when the fishing is great on Lake Mead, but it wasn’t until last week that they were able to make the long trip.

Going on the fishing trip was Isaac, his father Eric, and his 11-year-old sister Olivia.

Also on the trip would be McDonald and my friend Jay Chan.

As you know the fishing has really dropped off in August and I was concerned that the fishing trip would be a bust!

It was decided that we were going to go fishing, no matter what, so last Wednesday we met the Mussmann family in Meadview, loaded up the boat, and off we went.

The fishing was slow, as I expected it to be, but we were catching a few fish when Isaac noticed there was water in the bottom of the boat. If you are a boat owner/operator, you know that is never a good sign.

I quickly learned that there was a LOT of water in the boat, and we were a long ways from South Cove.

We quickly loaded up and headed back to South Cove to find out what the problem was.

When we got to the dock, I decided we would try and fish from there, while the two bilge pumps were going full blast. The pumps were pulling out water while we fished, but unfortunately, we got no bites.

Then Jay mentioned that since the bilge pumps were working fine and we seemed to be doing OK, we should try another spot out in the lake.

So out we went, not too far from the dock and shoreline, and put out a bunch of chum, and started fishing.

Turned out to be a good move. We got into some stripers and everyone except Olivia – she fell asleep – caught fish.

Before daylight came we ended with a couple of ice chests with fish. Jay caught 22, Page and I had 21, and the Mussmann family had put 18 in the boat. We had 52 stripers and nine channel cats!

In the end, the Mussmanns took home over a gallon and half of striper filets and a quart bag filled with catfish filets.

When we pulled the boat out of the water, we found out what the issue had been. One of the three drain plugs in the back of the boat was missing. I think I might have cross-threaded a plastic plug into one of the drains and while going up the lake it had apparently vibrated loose and came out. I should add we were never in danger of sinking, but it sure caused some excitement!

It was a good time with the Mussmann family and we’ve already started planning for another trip, this time in June or July, for next year!