OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Come to the library to learn about Social Security Sept. 10
Free retirement planning class

Mohave County Library, Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. Monday, August 26, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Mohave County Library, Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. Monday, August 26, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Would you like to have your Social Security questions answered and maybe learn a few new things about maximizing your income, too? Mohave County Library, Kingman got your back.

Come at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to the library, 3269 N. Burbank St. to learn about pre- and post-retirement income maximizing. The event will take place at Mohave County Library Program Room.

The Kingman area has a lot of retirees who have to manage a fixed and often limited income. Understanding how the program works is the best way to assure one takes full advantage of it.

The guest speaker is Joe Whaley, who has 33 years of experience in retirement planning. The class will take an hour and the seating is limited. Those in attendance will receive the free booklet, "Guide to Social Security & Medicare".

For questions, call Mohave County Library – Kingman 928-692-2665.

Mohave County Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

What the elk is going on around here?
For the Luv of Paws hosting Father’s Day adoption event
Upcoming ADOT projects could slow travel on I-40 east near Flagstaff
Court House monument is there to remind us of the WWI fallen
Party with the stars at Lake Mead

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News