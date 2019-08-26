Come to the library to learn about Social Security Sept. 10
Free retirement planning class
KINGMAN – Would you like to have your Social Security questions answered and maybe learn a few new things about maximizing your income, too? Mohave County Library, Kingman got your back.
Come at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to the library, 3269 N. Burbank St. to learn about pre- and post-retirement income maximizing. The event will take place at Mohave County Library Program Room.
The Kingman area has a lot of retirees who have to manage a fixed and often limited income. Understanding how the program works is the best way to assure one takes full advantage of it.
The guest speaker is Joe Whaley, who has 33 years of experience in retirement planning. The class will take an hour and the seating is limited. Those in attendance will receive the free booklet, "Guide to Social Security & Medicare".
For questions, call Mohave County Library – Kingman 928-692-2665.
