OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  98.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cremation mail

Over the years, I have gotten a lot of mail that was not mine. (Adobe Images)

Over the years, I have gotten a lot of mail that was not mine. (Adobe Images)

mugshot photo
By Linda Varon
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 2:09 p.m.

I got an invite in my mail this week inviting me to attend a free seminar. It was all about CREMATION. Now don't get me wrong, I totally believe in cremation. Saving space in the ground, your relatives not having that place to go and cry, just to name a few reasons. I don't even mind that they send these unsolicited ads without my asking for them. Today was my sister's birthday. She happens to be older than I am. She is not getting ANY of this kind of mail. In fact today, her birthday, I actually got two more ads from Funeral Advantage, and one that did not have a name of their business. Both were letting me know how much less costly cremation is than regular burial. I am beginning to wonder. Do they know something I don't?

Over the years, I have gotten a lot of mail that was not mine. They used to call that "junk" mail. Remember when they had some unknown name on the front followed by "or current resident?" It is not unusual to get mail for my older brother who passed away more than five years ago. He never lived with me, and certainly did not live at my current address at any time. My insurance company spends a ton of money to send me the same statement, over and over. I am sure I mentioned to them that they might consider cutting back on the cost of the postage, and perhaps lowering the amount of my co-payment. I think that mail delivery may be losing ground these days. Lots of people prefer a post office box, while others are so rural they have to go to the post office no matter. I am old-fashioned, in as much as I like "mailing" my bills out. I know there are MANY people who prefer to do all their business online. I now pay an extra fee to my cable and phone company because I want to see my bill in person. I don't get it online, and don't pay it that way. They just punish me with that extra buck each month, and remind me that I COULD PAY ONLINE at no charge. I have some family members who are quite comfortable doing all their financial business online, and don't give it a thought. They may not have bought a postage stamp, in years. When I buy a book of stamps, the price makes me cringe. I don't think that raising the price of a stamp is somehow going to make the post office rich. I sometimes wonder if they, too, would prefer you pay your bills online. Since I retired, I have found that checking the mail is something I enjoy. I never know just what may be lurking in there, and whom it may be for. I no longer receive many birthday cards, Christmas cards, etc. However, most friends and family always manage to wish me well online. Getting back to the Cremation mail, Is anyone else getting this stuff?

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Older Than Dirt: You Can Keep the Change - Well, Some of It
Older Than Dirt: Junk Mail
Column: Born in the wrong era
So long, Kmart. Another change in the making
So long, Kmart. Another change in the making

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News