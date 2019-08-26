Enhanced DUI enforcement set for Labor Day weekend

KINGMAN – The cost of hamburgers, hotdogs, charcoal and other Labor Day essentials pales in comparison to the approximately $10,000 people could lose if busted driving under the influence this coming holiday weekend.

The Kingman Police Department is reminding motorists that the Western Arizona DUI Task Force will take to the roads for Labor Day weekend Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2.

Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or alcohol will go to jail and have their vehicle impounded, KPD wrote in a press release. Costs associated with a DUI offense are close to $10,000, the department continued. Those who choose to drink should designate a sober driver.

“The penalties for impaired driving in Arizona are severe and include mandatory jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and court fees, suspension of driving license or privilege to drive, vehicle impoundment for 30 days and other expenses,” KPD wrote in the release. “The Kingman Police Department wants to remind those that choose to drink to use a designated driver. If you suspect an impaired driver please contact law enforcement.”

KPD, a participant in the DUI task force, has received grant monies from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that are being used for overtime and employee-related costs for the enhancement of DUI and impaired driving enforcement throughout Kingman.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department