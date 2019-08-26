OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Enhanced DUI enforcement set for Labor Day weekend

Mandatory jail time and costs around $10,000 await those who drive under the influence over Labor Day weekend. (Daily Miner file photo)

Mandatory jail time and costs around $10,000 await those who drive under the influence over Labor Day weekend. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 26, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The cost of hamburgers, hotdogs, charcoal and other Labor Day essentials pales in comparison to the approximately $10,000 people could lose if busted driving under the influence this coming holiday weekend.

The Kingman Police Department is reminding motorists that the Western Arizona DUI Task Force will take to the roads for Labor Day weekend Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2.

Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or alcohol will go to jail and have their vehicle impounded, KPD wrote in a press release. Costs associated with a DUI offense are close to $10,000, the department continued. Those who choose to drink should designate a sober driver.

“The penalties for impaired driving in Arizona are severe and include mandatory jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and court fees, suspension of driving license or privilege to drive, vehicle impoundment for 30 days and other expenses,” KPD wrote in the release. “The Kingman Police Department wants to remind those that choose to drink to use a designated driver. If you suspect an impaired driver please contact law enforcement.”

KPD, a participant in the DUI task force, has received grant monies from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that are being used for overtime and employee-related costs for the enhancement of DUI and impaired driving enforcement throughout Kingman.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Celebrate responsibly this July 4 or celebrate in jail
Kingman Police Department in full patrol Labor Day weekend
Kingman Police DUI task force to be out over Labor Day weekend
Kingman Police, task force patrolling for DUIs
Think twice, save a life: KPD receives grant for DUI enforcement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News