Experts say Arizona’s desert tortoise is hanging tough

Some people say a desert tortoise has a face only its mother could love. Others believe the tortoise is a fascinating creature, with its domed shell and elephant-like legs.

No matter which side of the argument a person stands, one thing is for sure: Millions of dollars have been spent to protect the animal and hundreds of people are actively involved in trying to boost desert tortoise populations.

Sadly, the money and effort haven’t worked, according to experts.

But there is good news. While desert tortoise populations may not have increased in the past 20 years, the numbers remain stable in Arizona. No decline may be the best that can be hoped for when dealing with a threatened species.

Tom Jones is the amphibian and reptiles project manager for the Arizona Game & Fish Department. He said Arizona is home to two species of tortoises – the Sonoran desert tortoise and the Mojave desert tortoise. Their geographic ranges are split by the Colorado River.

Game & Fish keeps an eye on both tortoise populations.

“We have permanent one-square-mile plots around the state that we monitor regularly,” Jones said, noting that the exact locations of the plots are kept under wraps.

Most of the 24 plots are on Bureau of Land Management land and are not in the immediate Lake Havasu City area, he said. Also, no plots are on the northeast side of Arizona. The tortoise population’s home range is west of a wide arc from Nogales to just above Kingman.

Since the late 1980s, Game and Fish has been surveying the sample plots, Jones said. Staffers find previously-marked tortoises and put marks on the newcomers.

“We do a health assessment and measure and weigh each tortoise. They are probably in hand only 10 or 15 minutes. We want to release them as soon as possible,” he said.

The results of walking the plots are encouraging.

“Arizona tortoises are doing well and they’re well distributed,” Jones said. “That’s not to say they don’t have struggles – they do. Tortoises live in rocky, complex places. Food scarcity, disease and predators are always problems.”

Ravens are top predators of desert tortoises. However, the ravenous birds are not yet a problem for Arizona’s tortoises, Jones said.

But in California, where the desert tortoise is the official state reptile, large populations of ravens are a critical threat. A raven’s beak can easily hammer through a young tortoise’s shell. It takes at least 10 years for a tortoise shell to thicken and harden.

To combat the growing raven problem beyond Arizona, wildlife officials successfully use drones to spray silicone oil on eggs in a raven’s nest. The nests are typically built on transmission towers, telephone poles and billboards. Piles of mangled tortoise shells at the base of the poles are a tell-tale sign that the resident ravens are feasting on tortoises.

In Arizona, roadrunners and coyotes are natural predators of the desert tortoise. Human land use – vehicles on roads and on desert trails – also inadvertently kill tortoises.

Perhaps lesser known is the Desert Tortoise Management Oversight Group – MOG for short. It was formed to monitor tortoise populations in the Southwest. MOG is part of the Quadstate County Government Coalition. Quadstate representative are from nine counties in four states – Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah – encompassing 50,000 square miles including Mohave County.

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson has been Quadstate’s chairman for 11 years.

Quadstate representatives meet quarterly. In June, the group reviewed desert tortoise survey results. Linda Allison with the Desert Tortoise Recovery Office reported that the juvenile desert tortoise population has been declining in all recovery units since 2007 and that from 2004-2014, a third of all the tortoises in the Tortoise Conservation Areas have been lost.

The surveys cost approximately $1 million annually, according to a report from Quadstate’s June meeting.

“In all these years, we’ve spent all this money and haven’t saved one tortoise,” Johnson told Today’s News-Herald. “We want to save the tortoise, but we want to do it in a smart way.”