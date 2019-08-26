Groundwater study committee members appointed

KINGMAN – The members have been announced for the groundwater study committee which will work to reduce the groundwater-depletion rate in groundwater-dependent Mohave County.

According to the Arizona legislature’s website the state House and Senate will be represented by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), respectively.

Kingman is represented by Mayor Jen Miles and Mohave County by Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1.

Other members are Arizona State Land Department Commissioner Lisa Atkins; environmental and corporate general consultant and lawyer Patrick Cunningham; director of water strategy at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold, Inc. Sandy Fabritz; Kingman & Mohave Manufacturing Association Chairman John Hansen; Mohave County Farm Bureau President Clay Overson; John Summers of Hualapai Valley Farm and local rancher Anita Waite.

The committee will finalize its work by 2021 and submit a report of its recommendations to the Arizona Director of Water Resources, the Governor, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and provide a copy of the report to the Secretary of State.

In terms of environmental politics, Borrelli questions if climate change is man-caused. Cobb considers herself a "common-sense Republican," and says a lack of rules for managing groundwater could leave the area high and dry.

The study, paid for by the state, will determine how many years of underground water supply the county has left, and how to manage it properly.