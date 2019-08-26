OFFERS
Horoscopes | August 27, 2019

Originally Published: August 26, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Birthdays: Kayla Ewell, 34; Aaron Paul, 40; Sarah Chalke, 43; Chandra Wilson, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Idle time will lead to emotional mayhem regarding changes you face at home or work. Finish what you start.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over every detail personally. Concentrate on personal and physical goals that will improve your health, update your look or improve your love life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen, but don’t let anyone persuade you into something you cannot afford or do not want to do. Personal improvements are favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Size up your situation, and make changes that will help you reach your destination. Your life journey should take you to a place that brings peace of mind, not negativity, rigidity and control issues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your reputation may suffer if you tag along with someone who has bad habits or a lack of willpower and discipline. Strive to be your best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will have a positive effect on your attitude and how you handle your affairs. Try something new, or check into finishing an old project that’s been sitting on the shelf for too long.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what you can do. Creating balance will be the key to your success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from mistakes you’ve made, and know when to take a pass or walk away from someone who doesn’t share the same values. Clear the passageway; you will find the success and happiness you’ve been searching for.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go over your finances, contracts or personal matters that can influence your lifestyle. See where you can cut back, reorganize and recycle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do whatever it takes to get what you want. A positive change will lift your spirits and inspire you to keep moving forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make necessary changes only. It’s time to help yourself instead of always giving in to what others want you to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how to help others. Focus on equalizing your relationships instead of trying to impress or buy love.

