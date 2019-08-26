OFFERS
Little Free Libraries at community gardens filled to the brim

Having put out a request for more books at its Little Free Libraries earlier this month, Dig It Kingman Community Gardens now has enough reading material available at the adult and children’s libraries. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 12:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Little Free Libraries at Dig It Kingman Community Gardens are overflowing with new reading material thanks to the residents of Mohave County answering the call for assistance.

The gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave., put out a request for books earlier this month. Denise Neath of the gardens said donations are no longer needed at this time thanks to the number received within the past few weeks.

The libraries are utilized by children waiting for the bus, and people can often be seen reading in the shade near the gardens.

“We completely filled both of them,” Neath said of the adult and children’s libraries. “And we have probably six U-Haul boxes full as backup.”

Neath said the community will be made aware when the time comes for additional donations, and that it’s appreciated that books be placed in closed boxes.

“We want to tell everyone how thankful we are. We’re thankful that they came to our rescue,” Neath said. “We have enough for a while, but we’ll be needing them again in that area of the gardens. There are a lot of readers in that area.”

Neath also noted the gardens’ upcoming Fall Harvest Day set for Saturday, Sept. 21. “Cowboys” will be present for numerous activities such as lassoing demonstrations. Also planned are a bake sale, additional children’s activities and more.

“People can bring a book and take a book for that event, too,” she said.

