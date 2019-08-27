CLUB for YOUth offers free consultations for tutoring service

KINGMAN – In less than one week Kingman’s CLUB for YOUth will start its tutoring program, and free consultations and assessments are currently being offered for those considering participating.

Club CEO Bill Ward told The Daily Miner in early August that he has wanted to offer tutoring for some time. Now, with the help of Shannon Quinn, who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, that goal has become reality.

“My background as an elementary educator, together with my need for a flexible schedule for my family, made for a perfect time to launch this service,” Quinn told the Daily Miner in an email. “Additionally, we have listened to what families and educators in our community desire for our youth, and we look forward to building something great.”

Tutoring is currently available for K-5 grade students, but could be expanded in the future. Club members will be charged $25 an hour, while non-members will pay $35 an hour. Another option is to pay for eight sessions a month, which will run members $175 and non-members $255. Sessions include 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. and 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 3.

“Bill Ward and I have known each other for several years and frequently discuss how we can be of service to the children of our community,” Quinn said. “We have talked in length about providing academic support and resources to the members of The CLUB for YOUth, and the tutoring center was a natural extension of what the club’s existing mission stands for.”

Free consultations and assessments are now being offered. As explained by Ward, the consultations will see Quinn meet with the student and their guardian to decide upon areas of need for academic growth. That could entail examining homework packets and report cards.

“Providing this service at The CLUB for YOUth gives us an opportunity to invest in the most important resource we have: the minds of our children,” Quinn said.

If interested in signing up or receiving more information, contact the CLUB for YOUth at 928-718-0033.