Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
KINGMAN - The Tucson Police Department has received information that Tucson homicide suspects Blane Barksdale, 56 and Susan Barksdale, 59 have escaped custody while being extradited from Henrietta, New York to Pima County.
During transport Monday evening, Aug. 26, Blane and Susan Barksdale overpowered two security officers in Blanding, Utah. Blane and Susan Barksdale are wanted in connection with the murder of 72 year-old Frank Bligh on April 16, 2019 in Tucson.
Blane has numerous tattoos on his arms and hands. The Barksdales’ direction of travel is currently unknown. Investigators have information that they are possibly traveling through Arizona. They were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck (license plate AZ: 127XTY) with damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper. Blane and Susan Barksdale are believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.
The FBI, U.S. Marshals Office and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Information provided by Tucson Police Department
