OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection

Susan Barksdale and Blane Barksdale (Tucson Police Department photo)

Susan Barksdale and Blane Barksdale (Tucson Police Department photo)

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 3:05 p.m.

KINGMAN - The Tucson Police Department has received information that Tucson homicide suspects Blane Barksdale, 56 and Susan Barksdale, 59 have escaped custody while being extradited from Henrietta, New York to Pima County.

During transport Monday evening, Aug. 26, Blane and Susan Barksdale overpowered two security officers in Blanding, Utah. Blane and Susan Barksdale are wanted in connection with the murder of 72 year-old Frank Bligh on April 16, 2019 in Tucson.

Blane has numerous tattoos on his arms and hands. The Barksdales’ direction of travel is currently unknown. Investigators have information that they are possibly traveling through Arizona. They were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck (license plate AZ: 127XTY) with damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper. Blane and Susan Barksdale are believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Office and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Information provided by Tucson Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
Axton arrested on armed robbery charges after release from hospital
KPD identifies 3 suspects in Dollar General armed robberies, burglaries
Dollar General suspects charged with attempted murder, kidnapping by attorney’s office
Murder suspect nabbed in Meadview

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News