Desert Highlands receives furry visitors
KINGMAN – There was plenty of love to go around when residents of Desert Highlands Care Center connected with cats and dogs from the Mohave County Animal Shelter in honor of National Dog Day Monday, Aug. 26.
“The visit was a huge hit. The animals brought smiles of joy and laughter to the residents,” said shelter volunteer Lynn Kannianen. “Some residents stayed for the whole time; others dropped by to give a pat, hug or kiss.”
The shelter took “gentle giant” Marley, a rottweiler/hound mix, and miniature pinscher Spike to the center. Three kittens were brought along as well for cat lovers. One of those kittens, now named Sterling, found a forever home with volunteer Rena Dreisen.
Animal Care Supervisor Nicole Mangiameli and Administrator of Desert Highlands Care Center Dan Donahue hope to hold similar events on a regular basis.
“Anyone interested in having shelter animals visit their facility or if you would like to volunteer to bring animals please call the shelter at 928-753-2727,” Kannianen said.
Information provided by the Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- County gets seed money for Kingman fishing pond
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Obituary
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- US 93 lane restrictions start Monday
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: