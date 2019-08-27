OFFERS
Desert Highlands receives furry visitors

Desert Highlands Care Center celebrated National Dog Day Monday, Aug. 26 with help from the Mohave County Animal Shelter and a few cats, too. (Photo courtesy Mohave County Animal Shelter)

Desert Highlands Care Center celebrated National Dog Day Monday, Aug. 26 with help from the Mohave County Animal Shelter and a few cats, too. (Photo courtesy Mohave County Animal Shelter)

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – There was plenty of love to go around when residents of Desert Highlands Care Center connected with cats and dogs from the Mohave County Animal Shelter in honor of National Dog Day Monday, Aug. 26.

“The visit was a huge hit. The animals brought smiles of joy and laughter to the residents,” said shelter volunteer Lynn Kannianen. “Some residents stayed for the whole time; others dropped by to give a pat, hug or kiss.”

The shelter took “gentle giant” Marley, a rottweiler/hound mix, and miniature pinscher Spike to the center. Three kittens were brought along as well for cat lovers. One of those kittens, now named Sterling, found a forever home with volunteer Rena Dreisen.

Animal Care Supervisor Nicole Mangiameli and Administrator of Desert Highlands Care Center Dan Donahue hope to hold similar events on a regular basis.

“Anyone interested in having shelter animals visit their facility or if you would like to volunteer to bring animals please call the shelter at 928-753-2727,” Kannianen said.

Information provided by the Mohave County Animal Shelter

