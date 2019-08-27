OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | August 28, 2019

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Armie Hammer, 33; Jason Priestley, 50; Jack Black, 50; Shania Twain, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation should be looked at carefully before you make a decision that can affect your financial future. Look for a solid opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider who will be affected by the decisions you make and how you can make it worthwhile for everyone. Choose to get along and keep the peace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be pragmatic when dealing with children, your lover or anyone who tends to lean on you too much. Offer insight and options, but don’t do the work for someone else when you should be taking care of your affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Give attention to personal issues before someone tries to take over. Have a plan in mind and a backup ready should someone try to interfere.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your generosity. The best results will come from hard work, discipline and sticking to what you know and do best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A business trip or meeting will be revealing. Fine-tuning your course of action will protect against loss as well as results that could stifle your chance to reach your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reconnect with people from your past who share your concerns, skills and interests, and you’ll come up with a plan that encourages you to work as a team to achieve your goals. The results you get will inspire you to do more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go over your options and concerns, and turn your desire into a reality. Look for the perfect platform to execute your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t rely on others to do things for you or to be truthful. Listen and ask questions, and when in doubt, go directly to the source. It’s your responsibility to make decisions and to live with the consequences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for the good in everything and everyone. How you pull out the best in everyone around you will encourage success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look on the bright side and follow your heart. Stick to your plans and do what pleases you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Aim to stabilize, not disrupt, your world. If someone you deal with daily gives you a hard time, take a step back and consider the best way to move forward.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: August 28, 2016
Horoscope | August 28, 2017
Horoscopes | Aug. 28, 2018
Horoscopes | July 24, 2019
Horoscopes | February 5, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News