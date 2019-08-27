Horoscopes | August 28, 2019

Birthdays: Armie Hammer, 33; Jason Priestley, 50; Jack Black, 50; Shania Twain, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation should be looked at carefully before you make a decision that can affect your financial future. Look for a solid opportunity.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider who will be affected by the decisions you make and how you can make it worthwhile for everyone. Choose to get along and keep the peace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be pragmatic when dealing with children, your lover or anyone who tends to lean on you too much. Offer insight and options, but don’t do the work for someone else when you should be taking care of your affairs.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Give attention to personal issues before someone tries to take over. Have a plan in mind and a backup ready should someone try to interfere.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your generosity. The best results will come from hard work, discipline and sticking to what you know and do best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A business trip or meeting will be revealing. Fine-tuning your course of action will protect against loss as well as results that could stifle your chance to reach your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reconnect with people from your past who share your concerns, skills and interests, and you’ll come up with a plan that encourages you to work as a team to achieve your goals. The results you get will inspire you to do more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go over your options and concerns, and turn your desire into a reality. Look for the perfect platform to execute your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t rely on others to do things for you or to be truthful. Listen and ask questions, and when in doubt, go directly to the source. It’s your responsibility to make decisions and to live with the consequences.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for the good in everything and everyone. How you pull out the best in everyone around you will encourage success.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look on the bright side and follow your heart. Stick to your plans and do what pleases you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Aim to stabilize, not disrupt, your world. If someone you deal with daily gives you a hard time, take a step back and consider the best way to move forward.