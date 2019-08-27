OFFERS
The idea to make I-15 a toll road is back on the table

Sup. Buster Johnson of District 3. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizona Department of Transportation is thinking about the conversion of a 30 mile segment of 1-15 into a toll road, warned Sup. Buster Johnson of District 3 in a memo to Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Johnson reminded that in 2012, the board approved a letter sent to the ADOT, opposing the conversion. The idea was mentioned again at the last Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.

“ADOT may be looking to bring this idea up again and they are looking for the support of CSA and other organizations at this time,” Johnson wrote. “In 2012, Supervisor Watson and I sat on this Board and at the time the Board unanimously approved opposition to this idea.

“Interstate 15 is a major route for freight and tourists. It runs from San Diego, past Los Angeles, through Las Vegas and on to Salt Lake City and the Canadian border. 1-15 was built and constructed using the gas tax. It has been a taxpayer funded road since it opened in the 1960s in Arizona. I would support a private business building a better road and installing a toll in order to recoup costs. I do not support ADOT putting a toll on a road that was built with taxpayer funds. This would take away money from the people on what has always been a public interstate.

Johnson pointed out over 1,200 people who live along 1-15 in Arizona, and the local economy is almost entirely agricultural. Many people who commute between the Nevada towns of Mesquite and southern Utah's St. George area need to cut across the Arizona 1-15 portion.

“If approved, this would be a major economic hardship to our county. It could detour businesses from entering the Northern portion of our county unless they wanted to pay a toll or take a longer route. Businesses entering our county from Utah would have to drive around to Coconino County to enter our county which in return could detour businesses from entering.”

