Kingman partners with CGI Communications
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is working to spotlight all it has to offer to residents, visitors and businesses by partnering with CGI Communications for a series of upcoming videos.
CGI is a video production and digital marketing company based in Rochester, New York, according to its website. It now has a partnership with the City of Kingman, and will work to spotlight Kingman through a serious of professional videos that will be placed on the City’s website.
“CGI has worked with municipalities like ours all across the nation, and now it’s our turn to show everything our community offers to residents, visitors and business owners,” said Mayor Jen Miles in a video release from the City.
The mayor added that those videos will also be made available on social media pages and mobile devices.
“For many businesses getting noticed online and utilization of videos dramatically improves their online presence, and truthfully conveys everything that makes it great to live, do business in and prosper in Kingman, Arizona,” Miles continued.
Release dates for the videos have yet to be announced, but Miles noted they’re “coming soon.”
Information provided by the City of Kingman
