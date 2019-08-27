OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman partners with CGI Communications

CGI Communications, a video production and digital marketing company based in Rochester, New York, is partnering with the City to highlight what Kingman has to offer. (Daily Miner file photo)

CGI Communications, a video production and digital marketing company based in Rochester, New York, is partnering with the City to highlight what Kingman has to offer. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is working to spotlight all it has to offer to residents, visitors and businesses by partnering with CGI Communications for a series of upcoming videos.

CGI is a video production and digital marketing company based in Rochester, New York, according to its website. It now has a partnership with the City of Kingman, and will work to spotlight Kingman through a serious of professional videos that will be placed on the City’s website.

“CGI has worked with municipalities like ours all across the nation, and now it’s our turn to show everything our community offers to residents, visitors and business owners,” said Mayor Jen Miles in a video release from the City.

The mayor added that those videos will also be made available on social media pages and mobile devices.

“For many businesses getting noticed online and utilization of videos dramatically improves their online presence, and truthfully conveys everything that makes it great to live, do business in and prosper in Kingman, Arizona,” Miles continued.

Release dates for the videos have yet to be announced, but Miles noted they’re “coming soon.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Miner converting its website to subscription-based access Oct. 3
Kingman Digital offers seminars
Candy Crush vs. Mortal Kombat for Video Game Hall of Fame
Kingman Daily Miner to offer Washington Post digital content free to subscribers
Hotshots center has attracted nearly 15K visitors since opening

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News