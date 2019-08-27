Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant registration deadline is Friday

KINGMAN – A beautiful gown, sparkly shoes and a chance to win the crown.

The 2019 Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant registration deadline is approaching. Parents have until Friday, Aug. 30 to register their child. Starkydz Showcase Productions is hosting the pageant again this year.

Brandee Proffit, pageant director, has been directing pageants since 2007 on the West Coast and in the4 Midwest. Proffit said it’s a way for contestants to learn about who they are as people.

“Pageantry is a doorway for those who want to be on stage, give back, and of course learn more about themselves,” Proffit said. “The Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant is the perfect opportunity for a chance to give back to the community through appearances and service projects.”

The pageant has four age divisions: Young Miss (5-8), Junior Miss (9-12), Teen Miss (13-16), and Miss (17-22). Each division will compete in two portions, evening gown and on-stage interview. Those that sign up for the talent portion will compete in three portions of the competition.

Contestants should pick a dress that represents their style and be age-appropriate. Judges are looking for poise, grace, beauty, style and more. The on-stage interview will consists of two questions from the prepared question list.

Questions contestants will be asked range from ‘Why do you want to be fair queen’ to, ‘if you were a talk show host and could have any guest appear on your show, who would it be and why?’

There is also a free workshop day for anybody who would like to practice their stage walk or register in person. The workshop is from 1:30–3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at All Starz Academy, 2634 Airway Ave.

Entry fee is $40 non-refundable and $10 for the optional talent portion. Contestants must reside in Mohave County. Paperwork can be downloaded at www.starkydz.com. The pageant will be Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 -7 p.m. on the stage near the fair entrance.