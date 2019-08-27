OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant registration deadline is Friday

The 2018 Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant winners. Zada Morrow (Junior Miss), Vanessa Martinez (Miss), Rylee Smiley (Young Miss) and Ayveryona Pettway (Teen Miss). (Photo courtesy of Starkydz Showcase)

The 2018 Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant winners. Zada Morrow (Junior Miss), Vanessa Martinez (Miss), Rylee Smiley (Young Miss) and Ayveryona Pettway (Teen Miss). (Photo courtesy of Starkydz Showcase)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Document

Pageant Registration Form

Download .PDF

KINGMAN – A beautiful gown, sparkly shoes and a chance to win the crown.

The 2019 Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant registration deadline is approaching. Parents have until Friday, Aug. 30 to register their child. Starkydz Showcase Productions is hosting the pageant again this year.

Brandee Proffit, pageant director, has been directing pageants since 2007 on the West Coast and in the4 Midwest. Proffit said it’s a way for contestants to learn about who they are as people.

“Pageantry is a doorway for those who want to be on stage, give back, and of course learn more about themselves,” Proffit said. “The Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant is the perfect opportunity for a chance to give back to the community through appearances and service projects.”

The pageant has four age divisions: Young Miss (5-8), Junior Miss (9-12), Teen Miss (13-16), and Miss (17-22). Each division will compete in two portions, evening gown and on-stage interview. Those that sign up for the talent portion will compete in three portions of the competition.

Contestants should pick a dress that represents their style and be age-appropriate. Judges are looking for poise, grace, beauty, style and more. The on-stage interview will consists of two questions from the prepared question list.

Questions contestants will be asked range from ‘Why do you want to be fair queen’ to, ‘if you were a talk show host and could have any guest appear on your show, who would it be and why?’

There is also a free workshop day for anybody who would like to practice their stage walk or register in person. The workshop is from 1:30–3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at All Starz Academy, 2634 Airway Ave.

Entry fee is $40 non-refundable and $10 for the optional talent portion. Contestants must reside in Mohave County. Paperwork can be downloaded at www.starkydz.com. The pageant will be Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 -7 p.m. on the stage near the fair entrance.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County Fair looking for pageant contestants
Starkydz pageant crowns new titleholders
All-American Girl: Little Kingmanite Arianna is a natural beauty pageant queen
Kingman’s Caytelyn Clinkenbeard is first Miss Mohave County Fair
Pageant Winners

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News