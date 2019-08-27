Patriarch witnesses son’s wedding despite acute health issues

Clifton King was critically ill, but that didn’t stop him from attending his son’s wedding. What makes the story remarkable is that Clifton was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

That’s why the wedding ceremony came to him on Thursday, Aug. 22 with help from the hospital’s staff.

“Intensive care units and weddings typically don’t go hand in hand,” said HRMC’s Ryan Perkins, the hospital’s marketing director. “However, it was a special day … for a local family. Jason and Amy (Lombardi) King married at the ICU bedside of Jason’s father, Clifton, who was in the ICU.”

At the family gathering, Clifton’s wife Beverly, Jason’s brothers Cliff and Doug, and Amy’s daughter Zoe Escalante gathered around Clifton’s hospital bed for the ceremony officiated by Lisa Jennings. Perkins said additional family and close friends filled Clifton’s extra-large ICU room to witness the union that included many of the typical wedding traditions. There was processional music, a bride in a white dress, flowers, a ring bearer and even wedding cake.

And there were tears.

“The tears were bittersweet tears of joy,” Perkins said. “Clifton’s condition took a turn for the worse in recent days leading to the improvised ceremony to make sure Jason’s dad could be a part of his son’s wedding. Clifton, the proud father, even opened his eyes and held his son and new daughter-in-law’s hands as the family posed for photos.”

Sadly, Clifton passed away days after the wedding, making the ceremony even more treasured because the entire King family celebrated a joyous occasion together one last time.