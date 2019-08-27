OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 27
Rotary Club hears from former fire chief

Retired Fire Chief Paul Pitts, shown with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Karen Brown, spoke to the club at its Aug. 23 meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 7:22 p.m.

Paul Pitts, a retired fire chief, was the guest speaker at the Aug. 23 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club.

Pitts, who has worked in emergency services his entire career, reviewed the All Hazard Emergency Service program formed after the anthrax attacks, which prepares health departments for major catastrophies or disasters.

He also talked about the Medical Resource Group, formed after the Sept. 11 attacks, which has 900 units nationwide and can respond to any incident that impacts public health.

Pitts noted individuals and family members should have a plan in place for what to do in the event of a disaster. He recommended downloading the mobile app Code Red.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

