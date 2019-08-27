OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery

Frank Jones and his wife Viola just got married to each other for the second time. After a lifetime of travels and surprises, nothing will shock them. Not even sailing rocks in their own yard. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Frank Jones and his wife Viola just got married to each other for the second time. After a lifetime of travels and surprises, nothing will shock them. Not even sailing rocks in their own yard. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, when Frank Jones, 79, stepped outside of his house to go to his workshop. And then he saw a maze of tiny, delicate lines inscribed in the sand, the trails of moving rocks all over his yard, going many directions.

“You will never believe this,” he told his wife after getting back to the house. Then he called The Daily Miner.

Sailing stones are a proven geological phenomenon. Rocks move and inscribe long tracks along a smooth surface without any human or animal intervention. They have been observed and studied in various locations, including Little Bonnie Claire Playa in Nevada, and most famously at Racetrack Playa, Death Valley National Park, California, where the number and length of tracks are notable. This is how Jones knows of them and was able to identify them.

“Never seen anything like that in Arizona,” said Jones later on Monday morning. A lot of tracks were gone by then, covered up by wind and footprints. But one can see them clearly, along with their movement.

They don’t move fast enough for humans to perceive it, but they move nonetheless, unless Mr. and Mrs. Jones, both retired, spent the whole night carefully drawing in the sand.

photo

Sailing stones are a proven geological phenomenon. Recently, it was confirmed that the movement of the rocks results when large ice sheets a few millimeters thick floating in an ephemeral winter pond start to break up during sunny days. (Photo by Frank Jones)

Recently, it was confirmed that the movement of the rocks results when large ice sheets a few millimeters thick floating in an ephemeral winter pond start to break up during sunny days. Frozen during cold winter nights, these thin floating ice panels are driven by wind and shove rocks at speeds up to 16 feet per minute. So the rocks are propelled along by thin, clear sheets of ice on breezy, sunny days.

Also, the rocks don't slide around very often - scientists estimate only a few minutes out of a million - which is why the event is seldom seen.

"I'm amazed by the irony of it all," paleobiologist James Norris told the LA Times in 2014 about the research conducted in Death Valley National Park. "In a place where rainfall averages two inches a year, rocks are being shoved around by mechanisms typically seen in arctic climes."

“Anyway, they will be gone by the end of the day,” Jones said. But he would like to know what caused this unusual phenomenon in his yard. Was it the moist winter we had this year?

Sailing rocks in the yard don’t happen often, but Jones is used to the unusual things happening to him. He bought his house last October. His wife moved in in March when they got married. They got married first in 1962, divorced and are back together after 13 years apart.

“This time we are not planning to have kids,” they joke.

During his fascinating military career, Jones had a chance to dine with Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie and in the South Korean Blue House.

Born in Nebraska, he lived “everywhere, East, West, North and South” during 24 years of military service. The highlight of his career was the assignment to Berlin, when the wall was still up.

“I was only a sergeant, but I was asked by the U.S. State Department to escort Ronald Reagan to the Berlin wall when he told Gorbachev to tear the wall down,” Jones said. “I was 10 feet from him.”

The Daily Miner contacted local geology experts at Mohave Community College and ASU Havasu to inquire about sailing rocks in Mohave County, but received no response.

On Tuesday morning, Jones reported his rocks moved again overnight.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home draws fans to Arizona desert
Restoration project can be a snap
A find of a lifetime
After Florence's ferocity, exhaustion sets in on Wilmington
Underground mystery: What use did this room have?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News