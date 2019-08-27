Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery

KINGMAN – It was around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, when Frank Jones, 79, stepped outside of his house to go to his workshop. And then he saw a maze of tiny, delicate lines inscribed in the sand, the trails of moving rocks all over his yard, going many directions.

“You will never believe this,” he told his wife after getting back to the house. Then he called The Daily Miner.

Sailing stones are a proven geological phenomenon. Rocks move and inscribe long tracks along a smooth surface without any human or animal intervention. They have been observed and studied in various locations, including Little Bonnie Claire Playa in Nevada, and most famously at Racetrack Playa, Death Valley National Park, California, where the number and length of tracks are notable. This is how Jones knows of them and was able to identify them.

“Never seen anything like that in Arizona,” said Jones later on Monday morning. A lot of tracks were gone by then, covered up by wind and footprints. But one can see them clearly, along with their movement.

They don’t move fast enough for humans to perceive it, but they move nonetheless, unless Mr. and Mrs. Jones, both retired, spent the whole night carefully drawing in the sand.

Recently, it was confirmed that the movement of the rocks results when large ice sheets a few millimeters thick floating in an ephemeral winter pond start to break up during sunny days. Frozen during cold winter nights, these thin floating ice panels are driven by wind and shove rocks at speeds up to 16 feet per minute. So the rocks are propelled along by thin, clear sheets of ice on breezy, sunny days.

Also, the rocks don't slide around very often - scientists estimate only a few minutes out of a million - which is why the event is seldom seen.

"I'm amazed by the irony of it all," paleobiologist James Norris told the LA Times in 2014 about the research conducted in Death Valley National Park. "In a place where rainfall averages two inches a year, rocks are being shoved around by mechanisms typically seen in arctic climes."

“Anyway, they will be gone by the end of the day,” Jones said. But he would like to know what caused this unusual phenomenon in his yard. Was it the moist winter we had this year?

Sailing rocks in the yard don’t happen often, but Jones is used to the unusual things happening to him. He bought his house last October. His wife moved in in March when they got married. They got married first in 1962, divorced and are back together after 13 years apart.

“This time we are not planning to have kids,” they joke.

During his fascinating military career, Jones had a chance to dine with Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie and in the South Korean Blue House.

Born in Nebraska, he lived “everywhere, East, West, North and South” during 24 years of military service. The highlight of his career was the assignment to Berlin, when the wall was still up.

“I was only a sergeant, but I was asked by the U.S. State Department to escort Ronald Reagan to the Berlin wall when he told Gorbachev to tear the wall down,” Jones said. “I was 10 feet from him.”

The Daily Miner contacted local geology experts at Mohave Community College and ASU Havasu to inquire about sailing rocks in Mohave County, but received no response.

On Tuesday morning, Jones reported his rocks moved again overnight.