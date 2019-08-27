OFFERS
Sheriff’s office introduces new K9 team

Deputy Shawn McCleary and K9 Grimm (MCSO)

Deputy Shawn McCleary and K9 Grimm (MCSO)

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 12:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is introducing its newest K9 team of Deputy Shawn McCleary and K9 Grimm.

Grim was selected May 30, after which time the team began training at Adlerhorst Police Dog Handler School. Having graduated Aug. 23, the team will now specialize in patrol, narcotics and handler protection in the Lake Havasu City area.

McCleary graduated from the academy in December 2004, and has been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

K9 Grimm (MCSO)

