OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 28
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Trump administration’s new rule is pro-immigrant

Joe Guzzardi, National Columnist
Originally Published: August 28, 2019 7:20 p.m.

No sooner had the Trump administration announced its intention to impose a new rule that will deny public benefits like food stamps and Medicaid to some legal immigrants, then 13 lawsuit trigger-happy states filed action against the Department of Homeland Security. Immigrants who are likely to rely on welfare benefits for their survival are generally referred to as public charges.

In their complaints, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington agreed in principle that the new rule would reverse a decades-old policy of granting affirmative benefits to immigrants, would violate the Immigration and Nationality Act, and is “arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said her office also would sue, struck an emotional note when she said that eliminating benefits to new permanent residents is “un-American, anti-immigrant, and unlawful...”

But contrary to critics’ high-pitched objections, according to Section 212(a)(4) of the INA, any individual seeking admission to the United States, or applying for a Green Card, is ineligible if she is likely to become a “public charge.” But, the guidelines have been ignored for decades and throughout Republican and Democratic administrations. Public charge first appeared on the scene in 1645, when Massachusetts was still a British colony, and European governments paid for their poorest residents to migrate to America. The legislation reflected colonists’ belief that residents were obligated to care for themselves.

Federal immigration laws have reinforced the goal of assuring that new immigrants are self-sufficient. In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed two bills – the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act and the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act – that required immigrant petitioners to sign a legally binding support affidavit acknowledging their financial responsibility. The laws also clearly stated that new immigrants would be, for a period of five years after their admission, ineligible for means-tested federal benefits. These standards which immigrants agree to are often ignored, hence the renewed DHS push.

Although mainstream media readers would never know it from the brouhaha, public charge restrictions are a positive for the U.S. With literally millions of foreign nationals eager to migrate to America, public charge policy ensures that those who become permanent residents will contribute.

Public charge should not be perceived as anti-immigrant, but rather a common sense plan that helps immigrants thrive in American society. High welfare use creates dependency, a condition that’s often difficult to emerge from. Remember, the Census Bureau predicts that, assuming the immigration status quo remains unchanged, tens of millions more immigrants will arrive by 2060. With their children, immigrants will be the leading population driver. That most immigrants, young and adult, can contribute is important.

New York Times journalist Bret Stephens supports public charge, at least in his broad vision of it. In his July 2018 column, “Democratic Socialist is Dem Doom,” Stephens wrote that social democracy falls apart on the contradiction between “nearly unlimited government largess and nearly unlimited immigration.” Several years ago, Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman reached the same, still-true-today, conclusion as Stephens: “It’s just obvious you can’t have free immigration and a welfare state.”

Immigration must work for immigrants and Americans. The public charge rule helps both reach that important and worthy objective.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ducey disapproves of Trump’s new green card policy
Column | Trump’s new plan: Boot families from public housing
Column | Record immigration means more job competition
Column: ‘Sanctuary’ means career criminals can run and hide
Column | Population growth affects all 50 states

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News