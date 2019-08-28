Domestic animal abusers now face harsher sentences in Arizona

KINGMAN – Beaten, abandoned in the desert and sometimes outright killed, there are domestic animals in Arizona that have lived hard lives. Years can pass before survivors recover from their experiences. Some never do.

While dogs aren’t likely to bark their approval for a new Arizona law that allows people to be charged with a Class 5 felony for domestic animal abuse, one can imagine tails would wag if they understood the Legislature is looking out for them.

House Bill 2671, sponsored by Sen. John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills), was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in May. Most notably, it allows those who have subjected a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment to be charged with a Class 5 felony.

“Animal cruelty is something we see almost daily here in this massive county,” said Nicole Mangiameli, animal care supervisor at the Mohave County Animal Shelter. “We have some hideous cases of neglect and abuse and until now, these people weren’t paying a hefty enough punishment for what they’ve done.”

Prior to the law taking effect, which happened Tuesday, Aug. 27, the highest charge someone could face for domestic animal abuse was a Class 6 felony, which is the lowest felony designation in Arizona.

The new law reads that a person who “intentionally or knowingly subjects a domestic animal to cruel treatment” or “Intentionally or knowingly kills a domestic animal without either legal privilege or consent of the domestic animal’s owner or handler,” is guilty of a Class 5 felony. Also, a Class 5 felony cannot be reduced to a misdemeanor, whereas a Class 6 felony can. Cruel mistreatment is defined as torturing or inflicting unnecessary serious physical injury on an animal.

Being found guilty of a Class 6 felony could lead to a year-long incarceration for first-time felony offenders, according to the Arizona Legislature. However, a Class 5 felony comes with a presumptive sentence of 18 months. That means more jail time for those found guilty of abusing animals.

“I think society, through the penal law, has to send a message to people that the severity of the offense must be proportional to the harm done,” Kavanagh told the Senate Commerce Committee in March. “People who are torturing animals are doing extreme harm.”

Mangiameli said abused animals come to the shelter on a weekly basis.

“Basically, complete disgust and wonderment of how anybody could treat a harmless animal this way,” Mangiameli said of her reaction to seeing an abused animal. “They have no choice, they have no defense. We are aghast at seeing this.”

More than just punishment, Kavanagh believes HB 2671will afford animal abusers the opportunity to receive help through supervision and even treatment.

“I also think it’s good to keep it at the 5 level so it can’t be pled down to a misdemeanor. I believe, I am told, that there are much better opportunities for probation and intensive supervision at the higher charge level,” Kavanagh said. “I think these people need a lot of additional supervision. And the probation can also include, hopefully does include, some sort of medical, psychological treatment if the person is not just vicious and nasty but in fact is disturbed.”

Some in the agricultural community expressed concerns about the bill before it was signed into law, as they were worried about a “slippery slope.” However, Kavanagh noted HB 2671 addresses domestic animals, such as cats and dogs, and not livestock. Those animals have their own protections, he said.