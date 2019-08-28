Horoscopes | August 29, 2019

Birthdays: Lauren Collins, 33; Lea Michele, 33; Carla Gugino, 48; Rebecca De Mornay, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what’s doable, and stop worrying about the things you cannot change or redo. Learn from the experience, and turn any negative you face into something positive.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your sights high, and reach for the stars. Dig in and turn your dream into a reality.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Easy does it. Make decisions based on what you need to achieve, personal satisfaction and happiness. Don’t bend because someone overreacts.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control the outcome of a situation you face. Make changes before someone asks you to or takes the initiative and beats you to the finish line.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your interests, do something creative and take better care of your money and health. Avoid joint ventures and excessive behavior.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at your options, consider what you’ll have to do to get to your destination and start moving in that direction. A partnership looks promising, but before you move forward, find out what you’ll have to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you want something, check out what you already have and how best to adapt it to fulfill your current needs. Reusing and recycling will give you a sense of accomplishment and help you moderate your lifestyle to fit your budget.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Have faith in your talent to help you reach whatever destination you set your sights on. Dream it, believe it and make it happen.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Once you feel you’ve taken care of every detail, you can put your ideas into play. Simplicity and moderation should be your mantra.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s how you play the game of life that will determine the outcome. It’s time to make things happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Know what you want before you sit down with someone who can influence the outcome. Having a clear-cut plan in place will help you realize what you need to do, what you require from others and how to proceed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your timing is right, so don’t blow an opportunity because you lack moderation or you let an outside influence take over or interfere with your plans. Invest in yourself, your ability and what you want to see happen.