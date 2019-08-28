OFFERS
Kingman police, fire departments seek better communication with community

SPIDR Tech was founded by two ex-police officers, and will now be used by the Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department to better communicate with the community. (Daily Miner file photo)

SPIDR Tech was founded by two ex-police officers, and will now be used by the Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department to better communicate with the community. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 28, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman police and fire departments are now utilizing SPIDR Tech, a platform that allows them to communicate with and receive feedback from the crime-reporting community.

KPD and KFD will now be able to send automated messages to victims of crimes and 911 callers. At the same time, the platform lets Kingman’s first responders collect community feedback regarding their experiences dealing with the departments.

That’s accomplished through short surveys asking questions about satisfaction, resolution status, trust, customer service and more.

“The Kingman Police Department is committed to providing professional and efficient services to the community,” said KPD Chief Bob DeVries in a press release. “This will help us to better understand if those expectations are being met.”

The Kingman Fire Department feels the same way.

“We are continuously looking for input on service delivery to our community and enabling another process to gain feedback from our citizens is another method in continuous improvement and better overall service delivery to the City of Kingman,” said KFD Chief Jake Rhoades.

SPIDR Tech was founded by two ex-police officers. CEO of SPIDR Tech Rahul Sidhu notes in the release advice he received when he was a rookie officer. That tip was in regards to making deposits “in the bank of trust.”

“The Kingman Fire Department and the Kingman Police Department share the same belief that each interaction is a potential deposit into the bank of trust, and these messages will allow them to measure their balance,” the departments wrote.

Information provided by the Kingman police and fire departments

