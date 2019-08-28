OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 28
Lake Havasu State Park boss expects 30K Labor Day weekend

It looked peaceful from the shore at Lake Havasu State Park on Monday, but business is expected to pick up by Thursday for the long holiday weekend. (Photo by Brandon Messick/ Today’s News-Herald)

It looked peaceful from the shore at Lake Havasu State Park on Monday, but business is expected to pick up by Thursday for the long holiday weekend. (Photo by Brandon Messick/ Today’s News-Herald)

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: August 28, 2019 7:28 p.m.

As boaters and campers begin to arrive at Lake Havasu State Park for the holiday weekend, officials are expecting the city’s population of 54,000 to grow by more than half.

After the weekend is over, however, the park’s southern boat ramp and main entrance will close as contractors begin improvements to recently-paved portions of the popular venue.

According to Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy, Labor Day weekend sees the second-highest rate of attendance per year, behind Memorial Day weekend. The park has consistently hosted about 30,000 visitors since 2017, Roddy said, and he’s expecting just as many visitors this weekend.

“Our campgrounds are already sold out,” Roddy said. “We’re encouraging people to get out to the park early. Every single staff member will be working over the weekend, and we’ll be using a lot of volunteers to monitor the ramps and help get people from the ramps to their vehicles quickly. There are going to be a lot of people.”

The park’s restrooms have been reopened after renovation and construction that began early this year, and Roddy is expecting visitors to see a noticeable improvement to the facilities. Other areas of the park, which have been fenced off from vehicles and pedestrians since early July, will remain closed to the public this weekend.

These areas, located across from the park’s campgrounds and southern launch ramp, were once used to accommodate overflow parking and camping. They were closed earlier this year in the interest of surveying the land and determining whether possible Native American antiquities could be at risk from future use.

After the Labor Day weekend is over, contractors are scheduled to begin sealing recently-paved portions of the park’s roads. According to Parks and Trails Chief of Communications Michelle Thompson, the work will require that areas of the park and the park’s southern launch ramp will be closed from Sept. 3 until Sept. 6, to reopen before the arrival of visitors that weekend.

The park’s main entrance and contact station will also be closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, during which time traffic will be able to enter and exit the park through the main exit road about a quarter-mile south of the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and London Bridge Road.

