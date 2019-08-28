OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 28
Local credit union collecting new shoes for KUSD, WACOG Head Start

Mohave Community Federal Credit Union is having its Kicks for Kids Fourth Annual Shoe Drive. The deadline to donate is Saturday, Aug. 31 but people can still bring in donation after the deadline date. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Mohave Community Federal Credit Union is having its Kicks for Kids Fourth Annual Shoe Drive. The deadline to donate is Saturday, Aug. 31 but people can still bring in donation after the deadline date. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 28, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Going back to school means for some children getting new things, like clothes, school supplies and shoes, but others aren’t so fortunate.

Mohave Community Federal Credit Union is having its Kicks for Kids Fourth Annual Shoe Drive. All shoes will be donated to Kingman Unified School District and Western Arizona Council of Governments Head Start Children of Mohave County.

Carol Roby, MCFCU CEO, said this fundraiser started when a teacher mentioned that one of the necessities children need most is shoes.

“Kids are always kicking whether it be jumping or kicking a ball,” Roby said.

So far they have received about 200 pairs of new shoes.

Pairs of new shoes can be from all sizes since they are being donated to children in preschool to high school.

Donations can be dropped off at Mohave Community Federal Credit Union (2809 Stockton Hill Road), Anderson Ford Lincoln (3601 Stockton Hill Road), 66 Auto Sales (1945 E. Andy Devine Ave.) and Kingman Chevrolet Buick (3730 Stockton Hill Road). Monetary donations can be dropped off at the credit union.

The deadline to drop off a pair of new soles is Saturday, Aug. 31. Businesses where donations can be dropped off that are open on Saturday are Anderson Ford, Kingman Chevrolet Buick and 66 Auto Sales. People can still donate after the deadline date at the credit union.

“We have been doing this for four years now and community involvement is great,” said Ramona Baptista, MCFCU marketing coordinator.

