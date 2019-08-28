Local furniture donates couch to elementary school
KINGMAN – Hualapai Elementary School has a new loveseat and sofa in its lobby thanks to Arizona Furniture.
Joe Kaelin, Arizona Furniture owner, donated an Ashley Furniture gray sofa and loveseat set because the couch the school had previously was worn out.
“They are wonderful and I hope they enjoy it,” he said.
School administration was pleased with the donation and the appealing look it has given to the lobby.
“A lot of people have said how nice the furniture looks in the area,” Deborah Higbee, Hualapai administrative assistant said.
The furniture store previously donated a couch to the Kingman High School library. Kaelin says he plans to donate more couches to other schools and organizations in town.
