Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080

KINGMAN – Preliminary study findings show that Kingman could start experience water problems due to groundwater depletion in about 60 years.

The West Basin Water Use Study Committee met for its first session Monday, Aug. 26 in Phoenix to discuss possible depletion of the underground water supply in light of current use, and anticipated agricultural development in Mohave County.

“We will find out if there’s an issue in our area,” promised State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) in an opening statement. “And we will be able to say this is what we feel is important to us and how we want to proceed.”

They are not starting from scratch.

Jeff Inwood from Arizona Department of Water Resources hydrology division presented a preliminary report of an ongoing study being conducted by an independent contractor. The study estimates future underground water depletion in the Northwest Basins Planning Area.

Early findings show that no matter what we grow -- water-demanding alfalfa or less-demanding orchards -- with current usage plus the projected agricultural development, Kingman will start experiencing water problems in 2080, and the Hualapai area in 2090.

At the same time, Inwood confirmed that the report is not yet assessed and reviewed, and the United States Geologic Survey model being used assumes a nonexisting flat-bottom of the water table in a geologically diverse area.

The current effort, led by Cobb, focuses on the fact that different subareas, even different wells, have different water issues local people should be deciding on.

Nick Hont, Mohave County director of development services and a professional engineer, presented another study done only for the Hualapai Valley basin, which also indicates a future significant water deficit.

In 2011 the annual water deficit was 5,600 acre-feet. In 2016, it increased to 37,600 acre-feet.

This study is based on data voluntarily provided by a growing number of agricultural producers.

In the past decade, at least 150 new agricultural wells have been dug in the basin, 53 large of them fully operating.

“They have no obligation to give us any data,” Hont said, reminding the committee the county has no jurisdiction. At the same time, the agricultural producers are aware of the water problems and willing to work with the county, perhaps by switching to growing orchards only, he said.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles of Kingman asked if the study took into consideration growing mitigation efforts at the local level, such as recharging the aquifer with injection wells. She was told such efforts, while important, are just a drop in the sea of current and future water usage.

Another question the committee will attempt to answer is how much of the remaining underground water supply is brackish water – an issue raised by Cobb.