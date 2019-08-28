OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 28
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles is shown during the inaugural meeting of the West Basin Water Use Study Committee in Phoenix on Monday, Aug. 26. (ACTV screenshot)

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles is shown during the inaugural meeting of the West Basin Water Use Study Committee in Phoenix on Monday, Aug. 26. (ACTV screenshot)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 28, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Preliminary study findings show that Kingman could start experience water problems due to groundwater depletion in about 60 years.

The West Basin Water Use Study Committee met for its first session Monday, Aug. 26 in Phoenix to discuss possible depletion of the underground water supply in light of current use, and anticipated agricultural development in Mohave County.

“We will find out if there’s an issue in our area,” promised State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) in an opening statement. “And we will be able to say this is what we feel is important to us and how we want to proceed.”

They are not starting from scratch.

Jeff Inwood from Arizona Department of Water Resources hydrology division presented a preliminary report of an ongoing study being conducted by an independent contractor. The study estimates future underground water depletion in the Northwest Basins Planning Area.

Early findings show that no matter what we grow -- water-demanding alfalfa or less-demanding orchards -- with current usage plus the projected agricultural development, Kingman will start experiencing water problems in 2080, and the Hualapai area in 2090.

photo

Early findings show that Kingman could start experiencing water problems about 2080 unless drastic steps are taken to reduce use and control agricultural development. (ACTV screenshot)

At the same time, Inwood confirmed that the report is not yet assessed and reviewed, and the United States Geologic Survey model being used assumes a nonexisting flat-bottom of the water table in a geologically diverse area.

The current effort, led by Cobb, focuses on the fact that different subareas, even different wells, have different water issues local people should be deciding on.

Nick Hont, Mohave County director of development services and a professional engineer, presented another study done only for the Hualapai Valley basin, which also indicates a future significant water deficit.

In 2011 the annual water deficit was 5,600 acre-feet. In 2016, it increased to 37,600 acre-feet.

This study is based on data voluntarily provided by a growing number of agricultural producers.

In the past decade, at least 150 new agricultural wells have been dug in the basin, 53 large of them fully operating.

“They have no obligation to give us any data,” Hont said, reminding the committee the county has no jurisdiction. At the same time, the agricultural producers are aware of the water problems and willing to work with the county, perhaps by switching to growing orchards only, he said.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles of Kingman asked if the study took into consideration growing mitigation efforts at the local level, such as recharging the aquifer with injection wells. She was told such efforts, while important, are just a drop in the sea of current and future water usage.

Another question the committee will attempt to answer is how much of the remaining underground water supply is brackish water – an issue raised by Cobb.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Legislators to hold meeting on water issues
More can be done to address our water problem, it just takes more money
Water committee on managing county aquifers readying for October work
Board of Supervisors vote unanimously to help fund water study
Groundwater bill establishes water committee for county

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News