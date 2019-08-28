Rants and Raves | August 29, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Can two ex-governors offer hope for consensus?: Only 17% of Americans trust government 'always' or ‘most of the time?' And yet liberals AND conservatives dip their beaks into the government freebies trough at alarming rates. Right or left, Americans can't keep their hands out of the till.

Ex-Rep Joe Walsh making long shot GOP challenge to Trump: Normally I’m not a Tea Partyer. But if Joe Walsh could dislodge Trump and his unconfirmed carpet bagger appointees “running” our government, I would be all for it.

U.S. raises tariffs on Chinese goods as trade war heats up: The president is hurting American farmers and manufacturers with his tariff threats. He is not the guy we need leading this Nation.

Report reveals U.S. budget deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year: Trump is the guy who told us he would balance the budget and pay down the entire national debt. Joe Walsh for president!

Kingman Resident Lowder in D.C. Honor Flight: Great, interesting story, Mr. Lowder. Thank you for your service. Had cousins/friends with similar Korean experiences. Have a wonderful trip. You’ll be in our prayers. It’s your type of story that makes America great and what makes us proud to be Americans.

Ex-Rep Joe Walsh Making Long Shot Run Against President Trump: And Walsh says it’s Trump who is erratic and nuts, after all Walsh himself has done and said? Hahaha! Too funny. Trump, who has unbelievable energy and drive, will go down as one of our greatest presidents with the greatest accomplishments.

Gillette: The county is laying itself open to have any zoning decision overturned in court by any immigrant, minority, one that speaks with an accent, etc. by allowing her to represent the county on the P&Z board.

Pat Buchanan - Greenland, Trump’s MAGA Deal: Well, not exactly Mr. Buchanan. For instance, the French and British had been fighting for years in Europe, then in America, over the fur-trading and sugar industry. George Washington didn’t just ride in and start the French and Indian War.