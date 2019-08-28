OFFERS
Vols take 2nd in season opener at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Cole Finch was Lee Williams’ top finisher Tuesday with an even-par round of 36 to tie for second. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Cole Finch was Lee Williams’ top finisher Tuesday with an even-par round of 36 to tie for second. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: August 28, 2019 2:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys golf team had three Vols finish in the top five Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to come away with a team victory.

Lee Williams shot a 20-over 164 to finish second in the season-opening match at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. Mohave Accelerated was first with a 12-over 156 and Kingman High took third.

Lee Williams’ Cole Finch finished with an even-par round of 36 to tie for second, followed by teammates Brady Clark in fourth (1-over 37) and Robert Brackett in fifth at 4-over 40.

Coleton Padilla led the Bulldogs with a 10-over 46 for eighth place, while the Vols’ Evan Fulton finished 10th (15-over 51) and Pason McCans followed in 11th with a 16-over 52.

Kingman’s Robert Walker, Camaron Haller, Kirk Potokar and Connor O’Campo finished 12th through 15th, respectively.

The Bulldogs are back at Cerbat Cliffs GC at 2 p.m. Tuesday, while the Vols are also in action on the road at Bradshaw Mountain.

Girls Golf

At Antelope Hills Golf Course, the Lady Vols and Lady Bulldogs kicked off 2019 on the road in Prescott.

Lee Williams’ Brooke Lander and Paige Booth finished in the top five, while Kingman’s Kristen Heitzman tied for sixth.

The Lady Vols finished second as a team with a 76-over 220, while Prescott took first with a 59-over 203.

Lander shot a 14-over 50 for third, while Booth followed in fourth with a 16-over 52. Lee Williams’ Bella Bruno and Heitzman finished tied for sixth at 19-over 55, while the Lady Vols duo of Emerald Watson and Angelina Long were 12th and 13th, respectively.

Kingman and Lee Williams are back in action Thursday in Lake Havasu.

