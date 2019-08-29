No residential or commercial trash service on Labor Day
City offices closed for holiday on Monday, Sept. 2
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is gearing up for Labor Day and reminding residents of office closures and changes to trash pickup schedules.
City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day, which will also see a delay in trash pickup.
There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Labor Day. Monday and Tuesday customers are instructed to place their cans out one day late. Also, Kingman Area Regional Transit will not run Monday.
In addition to offices being closed Monday, those that are closed on Fridays will remain closed Friday, Sept. 6. Departments closed on Fridays include the Kingman Police Department lobby, Kingman Fire Department administration, Engineering Department, Planning and Zoning Department, City Clerk’s Office and Human Resources.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Obituary
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: