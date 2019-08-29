KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is gearing up for Labor Day and reminding residents of office closures and changes to trash pickup schedules.

City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day, which will also see a delay in trash pickup.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Labor Day. Monday and Tuesday customers are instructed to place their cans out one day late. Also, Kingman Area Regional Transit will not run Monday.

In addition to offices being closed Monday, those that are closed on Fridays will remain closed Friday, Sept. 6. Departments closed on Fridays include the Kingman Police Department lobby, Kingman Fire Department administration, Engineering Department, Planning and Zoning Department, City Clerk’s Office and Human Resources.

Information provided by the City of Kingman