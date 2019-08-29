OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 29
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Quit now, Joe

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan, National Columnist
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 7:20 p.m.

We got used to his serial gaffes long ago. “That’s just Joe,” his friends and supporters say about his latest gaffes today.

I’m not one to make fun of him by calling him “Sleepy Joe” or any of his other nicknames, but now I’m starting to feel sorry for Biden.

He’s showing signs of mental confusion. And he’s looking and acting way too old for his political aspirations.

If I could talk to Biden, I’d tell him the truth everyone knows but doesn’t have the heart to say out loud:

“Joe, face reality. It’s time to get off the stage. You don’t need any more of this campaign crap. It’s time to quit while more people still love you than feel sorry for you. While you still have a little dignity left. While you still have time to spend with your family.”

Biden knows the score better than any pundit or fake journalist you’ve seen on TV.

He knows he’s too old and too out of touch to run. But he won’t admit it. He’s hanging on, pretending he has a political future when all he has is a past.

It’s only because of his name recognition that Biden is still leading in the polls, basically doubling up on the numbers of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

But Biden is kidding himself if he thinks he can win the primary and defeat Trump next year.

In today’s new leftward sliding Democrat Party, he’s a living relic, another over-the-hill D.C. lifer with stale ideas pretending to be “woke” and carrying too much politically incorrect baggage from yesteryear.

Biden’s popularity in his own party peaked months ago and can only go downhill from here.

When the dozen Green New Dealers running for president start dropping by the wayside, their leftwing supporters are not going to all jump on the Biden Bandwagon. They’ll sign on with Warren or Sanders.

What Biden is doing is re-running the Hillary Clinton campaign - only four years later.

It’s not working for him, either.

He still thinks that he’ll take the White House next fall by repeating the campaign slogan “I may be too old. I may be too moderate. I may be boring. But only I can beat Trump.”

That might have worked for him in 2016, but we’ll never know because he deferred to President Obama’s wishes and the Clinton Machine.

Now Biden’s running a hapless, desperate, half-hearted campaign that’s become more like a personal sob-story tour.

In Iowa he’s been doing what he wouldn’t have done four years ago – using the death of his wife and daughter in a 1972 traffic accident as a way to talk about the importance of free health care for all.

So what should poor Joe do?

If I were advising him, I’d tell him to do exactly what Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck did just this week – retire.

Luck shocked the pro football world this week by calling a press conference and saying he had decided to quit the game he loved – at 29.

Luck explained that after seven years in the NFL, he was too physically beat up and mentally worn out to go on.

Biden doesn’t have $50 million to live on like Luck does. But he does have the $15 million he’s reportedly made since he left the Obama administration.

That booty and a dozen speeches a year ought to be enough to keep Biden and his loved ones from having to move into a sidewalk tent in Los Angeles.

So what should Biden do?

Does he want to leave the national political playing field as a successful VP or as a failed presidential candidate?

Does he drop out of the race on his own or risk embarrassing himself so much he’s pushed out.

If I were him, I’d call Andrew Luck for guidance.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Good luck, Old Joe
Biden says he never meant to make women feel uncomfortable
Biden launches 2020 bid warning ‘soul’ of America at stake
Column | Is Biden a creep or a threat?
Column | Biden’s Charlottesville ad might end up helping Trump

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News