Community picnic to start September right
KINGMAN – Start September right meeting your neighbors at a community picnic, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 1 at the splash pad in Cecil Davis Park 601 Southern Ave. and Van Buren Street.
The theme is “Loving Kingman” and the host is New Life Church, 419 Harrison St.
“This is the first time we are trying this,” said Youth Pastor Andrew Poole. “Most of us are born and raised in Kingman and we love it here. It is less about the church, more about people in the community loving the community.”
Poole heard about similar events being thrown regularly in the early 1980s and, like many Kingmanites, loves the idea of making something old new again.
Feel free to bring whatever you want to, but the church is covering the cost of the food and a bounce house. The picnic will end around 6 p.m.
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Obituary
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: