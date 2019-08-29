Community picnic to start September right

KINGMAN – Start September right meeting your neighbors at a community picnic, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 1 at the splash pad in Cecil Davis Park 601 Southern Ave. and Van Buren Street.

The theme is “Loving Kingman” and the host is New Life Church, 419 Harrison St.



“This is the first time we are trying this,” said Youth Pastor Andrew Poole. “Most of us are born and raised in Kingman and we love it here. It is less about the church, more about people in the community loving the community.”

Poole heard about similar events being thrown regularly in the early 1980s and, like many Kingmanites, loves the idea of making something old new again.

Feel free to bring whatever you want to, but the church is covering the cost of the food and a bounce house. The picnic will end around 6 p.m.