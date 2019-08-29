OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 29
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Ex-wife offers to pay child support she owes to the kids

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married for 16 years. His ex was supposed to pay child support, but didn’t. He worked in his career for only one year after we married and since then has held menial jobs, which have kept his future retirement intact. I have provided him and his children a home for which he has never made a mortgage payment or taxes, utilities, clothes, etc. His children have never lacked for anything.

His ex now wants to resolve the back child support issue by giving the settlement amount of money to the kids. I don’t feel they should get it because it is owed to HIM. I’d like to see him use it to pay off some of his credit card bills, which are high.

What should I do? – Present Mrs.

Dear Present Mrs.: After having supported your husband and his children all these years, the LEAST you are owed is honesty. What you should do is discuss this with an attorney of your own immediately and, while you are at it, raise the subject of what is and is not considered community property in your state. You should also determine to what extent you might be responsible for paying those high credit card balances should he renege. Once you have the answers, you will be better able to determine how to handle this.

Dear Abby: Ten years ago, I was a guest at the home of my friend “Roger” for a five-day holiday celebration. We’ve shared this event with family and friends for years. I was the only non-family member out of the five adults and two teenagers staying at his home. The guest room assigned to me shared Roger’s master bathroom, which I used.

During my visit, Roger’s prescription medicine came up missing. I heard about it from a mutual friend a day after I returned home. This friend told me Roger was adamant that I took his medication and there was no need to question anyone else.

Roger would not accept my calls. To add insult to injury, the so-called mutual friend agrees with Roger that I was the culprit! So, I have lost two friends. How do I let go and move on? Time hasn’t healed THESE wounds. – Accused in Ohio

Dear Accused: That he accused you behind your back to someone makes me wonder how good a friend he really was. As to the mutual friend who contacted you the next day, be grateful.

Start celebrating this holiday by involving yourself in travel or other activities you enjoy, and spend time with other people so you won’t be alone.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Widower finds companionship, but isn’t ready for romance
Dear Abby: Mom feels guilt for resisting her ex’s pleas to reconcile
Dear Abby: New job in new state tests strength of men’s relationship
Dear Abby: Ex-husband’s parade of dates interferes with his dad time
Dear Abby: Husband’s willingness to help ex-wife earns rebuke at home

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News