Horoscopes | August 30, 2019

Originally Published: August 29, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Andy Roddick, 37; Lisa Ling, 46; Cameron Diaz, 47; Michael Chiklis, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mutual respect and equality need to be a starting point if you plan to move forward with something or someone. Be open to suggestions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Meeting new people or doing something with someone you love is encouraged. Love and romance will enhance your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be open to information, but don’t provide too much to someone who isn’t willing to give back. Deception is apparent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be creative, and you’ll find solutions that will lead to precisely what you want to happen. Doing something with friends or relatives should be scheduled.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take stock before you make any unnecessary changes. Finish taking care of your responsibilities before you move on to more pleasurable pursuits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put everything in order, and take care of unfinished business. Stay on track and on budget, and deviate only when there is a clear-cut purpose to do so.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what makes you happy. Refuse to let anyone bully you into something you don’t want to do or use manipulative tactics to control you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some options will be better than others. Consider if your peace of mind is worth more than financial profit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home, and surround yourself with supportive and reliable people. Trust in what you know is the truth and those who have never let you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Buying or selling your home or possessions and making improvements that will give you a new lease on life are favored. Physical fitness and proper diet are encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stand up for your rights, and take care of your physical, emotional and financial well-being. Don’t let others decide your fate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can accomplish more if you work alongside like-minded people to bring about positive change. Improving how you handle money will prompt you to save for something unique.

