Kingman could celebrate Labor Day with rain, storms

KINGMAN – The Kingman area has made it through most of monsoon season unscathed, with Golden Valley and north Kingman being the exceptions, but that could change on Labor Day. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms at about the time people will be firing up their grills.

Temperatures will top out at more than 100 degrees over the holiday weekend, too. Friday, Aug. 30 is forecast to have a high near 101 degrees with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Friday night is expected to be clear with a low around 75.

Saturday, Aug. 31 will be sunny with a high around 103 degrees and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Clear skies will remain come nightfall, and the temperature will drop to around 75.

Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly Sunday, Sept. 1, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 101 degrees and a low around 74.

The heat will subside further for Labor Day, Sept. 2. A high near 96 is forecast, as are a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain until 11 p.m. The temperature will drop to around 73 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 also has a chance for showers and thunderstorms, and will be mostly sunny with a high near 95 degrees. The chance for storms and showers runs through Tuesday night into Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Information provided by the National Weather Service