OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 29
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman could celebrate Labor Day with rain, storms

A storm moves over the Hualapai Mountains in early August. Storms could be in store for Kingman on Labor Day and in the days to follow. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

A storm moves over the Hualapai Mountains in early August. Storms could be in store for Kingman on Labor Day and in the days to follow. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: August 29, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area has made it through most of monsoon season unscathed, with Golden Valley and north Kingman being the exceptions, but that could change on Labor Day. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms at about the time people will be firing up their grills.

Temperatures will top out at more than 100 degrees over the holiday weekend, too. Friday, Aug. 30 is forecast to have a high near 101 degrees with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Friday night is expected to be clear with a low around 75.

Saturday, Aug. 31 will be sunny with a high around 103 degrees and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Clear skies will remain come nightfall, and the temperature will drop to around 75.

Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly Sunday, Sept. 1, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 101 degrees and a low around 74.

The heat will subside further for Labor Day, Sept. 2. A high near 96 is forecast, as are a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain until 11 p.m. The temperature will drop to around 73 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 also has a chance for showers and thunderstorms, and will be mostly sunny with a high near 95 degrees. The chance for storms and showers runs through Tuesday night into Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman could see storms in days to come
Wet weekend forecast for Kingman
Rain hanging around
Kingman could see more rain Wednesday
Prepare for rain Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News