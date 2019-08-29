KUSD, KAOL officials talk about handling sexual misconduct, assault accusations

KINGMAN – As an educator it’s important to have a mutually respectful relationship with their students. It’s never OK to have a relationship that exceeds a student-teacher relationship.

When an educator is accused of having relations with a student, or when a tip is given that a student could have been sexually assaulted, there are various steps Kingman schools take to ensure the safety of the student involved. But also, the person accused still has rights and is innocent until proven guilty.

Susan Chan, Kingman Academy of Learning executive director, said there are policies that govern how the charter school handles all types of situations.

“This is the case as well, so we would follow our policy if we received a tip, if a student approached us, another teacher approached us, and said ‘hey there is sexual misconduct between teacher x and student y,’” Chan said. “We would begin investigating immediately. We would call the police because that’s where I think that needs to go.”

When Kingman Unified School District learns of any sexual assault or misconduct allegation they launch a due process investigation.

Gretchen Dorner, KUSD superintendent, said if it’s an accusation of sexual assault or misconduct the district would remove the accused from the classroom setting so an administrator could investigate.

“Number one priority is the safety of our students and while it’s not easy to determine based on an accusation if it’s founded or not we still remove the teacher or employee immediately,” Dorner said.

At KAOL if an investigation reveals a student from the Academy is involved, parents would be notified because administrators would have to question the student. Chan said confidentiality is important to administrators during these situations to protect the student involved.

Chan said, even if a rumor is going around, administrators have to investigate and address those in question.

“It’s not always pleasant and it’s a little uncomfortable but that’s a child’s life,” she said.

Employees who are being investigated for accusations of sexual misconduct or assault are put on leave. At KUSD they are put on paid temporary administrative reassignment, and at the Academy they would be put on paid leave depending on the situation.

“And sometimes people are confused by the term paid, because they will say, ‘this person has been accused of this crime and this person is being paid’ but people need to pause and consider that it’s an accusation at that point,” Dorner said. “So we remove the person from the student setting so that we can determine what our next steps are rather than leaving them in the student setting while we figure it out.”

In a matter where police aren’t involved, the district would conduct an internal investigation. KUSD Human Resource Director Angela Moreschi would start investigating the allegation.

Moreschi said she would start by talking to any witnesses, or anyone that has information regarding the allegation, gather a statement from the accused and take all the information from the investigation, then determine if there were any violations.

According to A.R.S. 15-550, a person who is employed by a school district or who is an applicant for employment with a school district, who is arrested for or charged with any nonappealable offense listed in section 41-1758.03, subsection B and who does not immediately report the arrest or charge to the person’s supervisor or potential employer is guilty of unprofessional conduct. The person shall be immediately dismissed from employment with the school district or immediately excluded from potential employment with the school district.

Out of the 39 nonappealable offenses listed in section 41-1758.03, subsection B, some of them are sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and molestation of a child.

If an employee is convicted of one of the 39 offenses, they must surrender any certificates issued by the Arizona Department of Education, notify their employer or potential employer of the conviction, notify the Arizona Department of Public Safety of the conviction, and surrender their fingerprint clearance card.

In recent events a Kingman Unified School District teacher was arrested for allegedly having sexual conduct with a minor. The minor wasn’t a student at the same school as the teacher.

Kingman police say Brent Michael Miracle, 29, met a juvenile victim on a dating app and engaged in sexual conduct with the victim in Dec. 2018. Miracle was put on temporary paid administrative reassignment.