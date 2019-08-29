Letter | KMS Resource Fair

The students and staff of Kingman Middle School wish to acknowledge the following community organizations for their participation in KMS’s Resource Fair on Aug. 20: Stockton Hill Herd 4-H Club; Kingman Police Department; Mohave County Library Kingman Branch; Band Boosters; Resilient Health AZ; City of Kingman Parks & Recreation; Journey Church SALT Club; Arizona Youth Partnership; Mohave Mental Health; Fancy Feathers 4-H Club; Girl Scouts of America; United Way; Kingman Area Literacy Program; MIKID; and United Nations International Day of Peace.

Our event was enhanced by the contribution of each. Looking forward to next year already!