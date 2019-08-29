McSally gets a challenger in Arizona Senate race
KINGMAN – Republican Daniel McCarthy of Phoenix, co-founder of The Original Makeup Eraser, will challenge U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) in the 2020 GOP primary.
“Unelected Senator Martha McSally has repeated the same mistakes of her last failed campaign by putting Mitch McConnell and her corporate donors first in Washington, so it’s no surprise she now faces a primary,” McCarthy said while announcing his candidacy. “Just like last year, the GOP nominee will emerge damaged and shown to be out of touch with Arizona voters who want an independent Senator who works for them.”
Like McSally, McCarthy supports dismantling the Affordable Care Act and supports President Donald Trump’s border wall.
McCarthy is a big critic of Gov. Doug Ducey’s support of “red flag laws” that would allow police to temporarily take away guns from people deemed a danger to themselves and others.
“I look forward to communicating with the Governor and all of Arizona about how dangerous this type of policy is,” he told reporters and reposted on his Facebook page. “When discussing Red Flag Laws, the consensus is that they are a slippery slope.”
