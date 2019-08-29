OFFERS
Should we clean and seal an old mine outside of Kingman?
BLM seeks public comments on COD Mine site

The COD Mine site is situated on Bureau of Land Management–administered public land in the Cerbat Mountains approximately 10 miles north of Kingman. (Photo by Ed Edwards/Mohave Museum of History and Arts)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The final draft of an engineering evaluation and cost analysis report for COD Mine site 12 miles northeast of Kingman is available for public comments until Wednesday, Sept.18.

The report found there is risk to human health and the environment from the waste rock area, upper and lower tailing ponds, the 1982 mill surface area and to a lesser extent portions of the down-gradient wash.

It recommends excavation, consolidation, containment, backfilling and closure of mine opening, erosion controls, and institutional controls such as signs to reduce human contact with mine waste.

None of these actions would have negative impacts on site drainage or water quality, the report found. Consolidation and containment of mine waste and erosion controls could improve water quality by reducing migration of mine waste to on- and off-site drainages. Maintenance of earthen covers, erosion control features, and revegetation efforts should improve water quality over the long term.

The COD Mine Site is situated on Bureau of Land Management – administered public land in the Cerbat Mountains 10 miles north of Kingman.

C O D Mine, Arizona 86409

It opened in 1878 and produced silver, lead, zinc and gold intermittently until it closed in 1984. Lead, arsenic and thallium have been found in tailings, waste rock dumps, surrounding soils and drainage in levels that exceed the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Nonresidential Soil Remediation Levels.

Construction of erosion controls and signage would have limited impact on flora and fauna. No threatened or endangered species are known to occur within or near the project area, the report concluded.

If you have questions, or to submit written comments, contact Bureau of Land Management, Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd. Kingman, Arizona 86401, Attn: COD Mine and Mill Site by Sept. 18, 2019.

