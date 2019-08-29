OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 29
Veterans Treatment Court recognizes KPD Honor Guard

Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer (left) recognizes the Kingman Police Department Honor Guard, Officer Dennis Miller and Sgt. Danny Reed, for their contributions to Veterans Treatment Court. (Photo courtesy of the Kingman Police Department)

Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer (left) recognizes the Kingman Police Department Honor Guard, Officer Dennis Miller and Sgt. Danny Reed, for their contributions to Veterans Treatment Court. (Photo courtesy of the Kingman Police Department)

Originally Published: August 29, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department Honor Guard were themselves honored Wednesday, Aug. 28 for their contributions to Kingman’s Veterans Treatment Court.

The honor guard, alongside the honor guard of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, has opened each VTC ceremony with a presentation of the nation’s colors.

Kingman’s Veterans Treatment Court began in 2015, and was defined as a problem-solving court by Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer in May.

“Veterans Treatment Court is a problem-solving court that’s intended to serve veterans struggling with addiction, serious mental illness, post- traumatic stress disorder, and recurring disorders, as well as any other issues the veteran may have including housing, employment and education,” Singer told the Daily Miner.

The program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability thanks to cooperation and collaboration between the City Attorney’s Office, Defense Counsel, the Veterans Administration and other local agencies.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

