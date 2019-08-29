Veterans Treatment Court recognizes KPD Honor Guard
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department Honor Guard were themselves honored Wednesday, Aug. 28 for their contributions to Kingman’s Veterans Treatment Court.
The honor guard, alongside the honor guard of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, has opened each VTC ceremony with a presentation of the nation’s colors.
Kingman’s Veterans Treatment Court began in 2015, and was defined as a problem-solving court by Kingman Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Singer in May.
“Veterans Treatment Court is a problem-solving court that’s intended to serve veterans struggling with addiction, serious mental illness, post- traumatic stress disorder, and recurring disorders, as well as any other issues the veteran may have including housing, employment and education,” Singer told the Daily Miner.
The program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability thanks to cooperation and collaboration between the City Attorney’s Office, Defense Counsel, the Veterans Administration and other local agencies.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Obituary
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: