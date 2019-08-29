OFFERS
Walking and growing every Saturday morning

Walking Hearts Kingman “feeling strong” in Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St., Saturday, Aug. 24. (Courtesy photo)

Walking Hearts Kingman “feeling strong” in Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St., Saturday, Aug. 24. (Courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 29, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Every Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Walking Hearts Kingman meets at Centennial Park to give the community a chance to start moving.

Started by Zach Stover in July and currently under the leadership of Mary Crooks and Ginny Patterson, the club keeps growing and has many recurring “walkers,” Crooks told The Daily Miner.

“It’s been exciting,” she said. “We typically have 10-15 people each Saturday.”

How many times participants can walk around the perimeter of Centennial Park became a “thing,” with people pleading to go twice and next time three times around.

“Everybody walks on their own pace,” Crooks said. “It’s a terrific way to meet more people in the community, too. Especially if you are new to the area.”

The New York Times reported in June that for older women, walking as few as 4,500 steps a day reduced mortality compared with those who took only 2,700 steps a day. The story detailed a 2019 study by Harvard Professor of Medicine I-Min Lee.

Walking Hearts Walking Club is a group of Kingman community members committed to leading healthier lives through walking. It considers itself a judgment-free organization welcoming adults and seniors from all walks of life, regardless of goals or walking speed. Their goal is to establish a sense of health and awareness within the Kingman community, one step at a time.

