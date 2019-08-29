Walking and growing every Saturday morning
KINGMAN – Every Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Walking Hearts Kingman meets at Centennial Park to give the community a chance to start moving.
Started by Zach Stover in July and currently under the leadership of Mary Crooks and Ginny Patterson, the club keeps growing and has many recurring “walkers,” Crooks told The Daily Miner.
“It’s been exciting,” she said. “We typically have 10-15 people each Saturday.”
How many times participants can walk around the perimeter of Centennial Park became a “thing,” with people pleading to go twice and next time three times around.
“Everybody walks on their own pace,” Crooks said. “It’s a terrific way to meet more people in the community, too. Especially if you are new to the area.”
The New York Times reported in June that for older women, walking as few as 4,500 steps a day reduced mortality compared with those who took only 2,700 steps a day. The story detailed a 2019 study by Harvard Professor of Medicine I-Min Lee.
Walking Hearts Walking Club is a group of Kingman community members committed to leading healthier lives through walking. It considers itself a judgment-free organization welcoming adults and seniors from all walks of life, regardless of goals or walking speed. Their goal is to establish a sense of health and awareness within the Kingman community, one step at a time.
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Obituary
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: