Fri, Aug. 30
Mohave County Most Wanted | August 28, 2019

Originally Published: August 30, 2019 12:59 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Joseph Anthony Galvez (MCSO)

Joseph Anthony Galvez

DOB: 07/07/1991 White Male 5-9 200 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary in 2nd Deg, Class 3 Felony; Possession of drug paraphernalia (Meth), Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 08/27/2019

photo

Zachery Miles Garrett (MCSO)

Zachery Miles Garrett

DOB: 07/16/1990 White Male 5-11 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Undesignated; Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/27/2019

photo

John Joseph Hughes (MCSO)

John Joseph Hughes

DOB: 03/01/1966 White Male 6-4 200 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Disorderly conduct involving weapon by DV, Class 6 Felony; Disorderly conduct involving weapon, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/27/2019

photo

Terry Daniel Quick (MCSO)

Terry Daniel Quick

DOB: 05/15/1986 White Male 5-11 160 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 04/15/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Joshua Michael Guidicy (MCSO)

Joshua Michael Guidicy

Offense: Drug paraphernalia – possess/use, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 07/05/2019 Capture: 07/14/2019

photo

Scott Robert Trudeau (MCSO)

Scott Robert Trudeau

Offense: Agg DUI – Lic susp/prev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/09/2019 Capture: 08/20/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

