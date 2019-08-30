Mohave County Most Wanted | August 28, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Joseph Anthony Galvez
DOB: 07/07/1991 White Male 5-9 200 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary in 2nd Deg, Class 3 Felony; Possession of drug paraphernalia (Meth), Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 08/27/2019
Zachery Miles Garrett
DOB: 07/16/1990 White Male 5-11 150 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Undesignated; Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/27/2019
John Joseph Hughes
DOB: 03/01/1966 White Male 6-4 200 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Disorderly conduct involving weapon by DV, Class 6 Felony; Disorderly conduct involving weapon, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/27/2019
Terry Daniel Quick
DOB: 05/15/1986 White Male 5-11 160 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 04/15/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Joshua Michael Guidicy
Offense: Drug paraphernalia – possess/use, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 07/05/2019 Capture: 07/14/2019
Scott Robert Trudeau
Offense: Agg DUI – Lic susp/prev for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/09/2019 Capture: 08/20/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
