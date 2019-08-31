Kingman road closures slated

KINGMAN – With the intersection of Oak Street now open, closures for the Third Street water project will now shift one block north.

Third Street from Oak to Spring streets will now be closed for about 14 days, barring weather delays. Detours will be in place.

The Third Street water project will see water line replacement on Third from the Beale Street alley to Pine Street. Total cost for the project is $104,000.

Freiday Construction, the project’s contractor, is notifying residents in the area of the work. However, no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Western Avenue closure set for Wednesday

KINGMAN – A short segment of Western Avenue will be closed for one day Wednesday, Sept. 4.



Western Avenue between Motor and Davis avenues will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is required for UniSource Gas to install new gas services.

Information provided by the City of Kingman