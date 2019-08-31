OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 31
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman road closures slated

Third Street from Oak to Spring streets will now be closed for about 14 days, barring weather delays. Detours will be in place. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Third Street from Oak to Spring streets will now be closed for about 14 days, barring weather delays. Detours will be in place. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: August 31, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – With the intersection of Oak Street now open, closures for the Third Street water project will now shift one block north.

Third Street from Oak to Spring streets will now be closed for about 14 days, barring weather delays. Detours will be in place.

The Third Street water project will see water line replacement on Third from the Beale Street alley to Pine Street. Total cost for the project is $104,000.

Freiday Construction, the project’s contractor, is notifying residents in the area of the work. However, no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Western Avenue closure set for Wednesday

KINGMAN – A short segment of Western Avenue will be closed for one day Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Western Avenue between Motor and Davis avenues will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is required for UniSource Gas to install new gas services.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Downtown water line replacement starts Monday
Kino Avenue closures start Monday
City introduces interactive GIS maps
Upcoming street closures: Sycamore Ave. starting March 5
Lane, road closures for Andy Devine paving

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News