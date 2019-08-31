Condor release slated at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument
Originally Published: August 31, 2019 7:28 p.m.
VERMILION CLIFFS – The 23rd annual public condor release is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in northern Arizona.
The public is invited to join the recovery effort by witnessing first-hand the release of up to four captive-bred young condors. Spotting scopes will be provided.
The release coincides with National Public Lands Day.
Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department
Most Read
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Hall family mixes pizza, patriotism and politics at Golden Valley business
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- New state laws take effect Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Baseball in Kingman dates back to 1889
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: