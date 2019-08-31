Condor release slated at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument

VERMILION CLIFFS – The 23rd annual public condor release is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in northern Arizona.

The public is invited to join the recovery effort by witnessing first-hand the release of up to four captive-bred young condors. Spotting scopes will be provided.

The release coincides with National Public Lands Day.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department